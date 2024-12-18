Did you know Yash's real-life bodyguard Ramachandra Raju played antagonist ‘Garuda’ in KGF?

Rocking star Yash brought nothing less than a global phenomenon on-screen with the KGF series. Besides him, it was also the unmissable performances put on by the side characters that also drew attention. For instance, it was the role of the antagonist named Garuda, who got much appreciation for his role. However, did you know his role was essayed by none other than Yash’s real-life bodyguard, Ramachandra Raju?

Yes, you heard that right. He had worked with the rock star for more than 12 years, employed as his personal bodyguard and driver.

In fact, Ramachandra Raju had left his full-time job in a construction company to be with Yash. However, deep down he always had a passion for acting, and it wasn’t until Prashanth Neel noticed it while narrating the script to Yash.

Impressed by his forte, the filmmaker roped him on board the project, before which Ramachandra had to participate in a workshop for about a year to achieve the minute perfections required in this craft.

Moreover, Ramachandra also had to fit in a specific shape and needed to work out for that, so as to play such an important role of an antagonist like Garuda.

Well, the rest is history, as Ramachandra’s performance wooed audiences across Karnataka in no time. His body language, macho physique, punch lines, and intense gaze secured massive appreciation from fans, as he nailed it to play the perfect villain opposite Yash himself.

In one of his interviews post the success of KGF, Ramachandra had opened up about his feelings on achieving such a feat and revealed how he never fathomed the impact the film had on his career.

He said, “I was thrilled to be a part of KGF 1. I did not expect the film and my role to be so powerful. It was only when the film released that I became aware of its success...that was when it hit me that KGF was indeed a megaproject.”

Besides KGF, the actor got tons of other projects and opportunities from Sandalwood moving on. Other than reprising his role in KGF 2, he was also a part of movies like Sulthan, Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire, Aaraattu, Aranmanai 4, Hit List, Bagheera, and others.

