Did SJ Suryah accidentally unveil new title of Vignesh Shivan-Pradeep Ranganathan's LIC? Here's what we know

Pradeep Ranganathan, who rose to fame for his performance in Love Today, had announced his next venture previously titled Love Insurance Corporation (LIC) in 2023. The film is directed by Vignesh Shivan with Krithi Shetty as the leading lady. It also stars SJ Suryah. The film gained significant buzz after Life Insurance Corporation of India sent a legal notice to the team to change the title of their film.

Currently, the production is in progress, and the filmmakers have planned to reveal a new title on July 25, 2024, at midnight, following the controversy surrounding the initial title, LIC. To heighten anticipation, several vibrant announcement posters have been shared. However, SJ Suryah, who is a part of the film's cast, accidentally unveiled the title of the film on his social media handle.

SJ Suryah mistakenly unveils the title of Vignesh Shivan's next directorial

SJ Suryah accidentally posted a Google Drive link on his X handle that revealed the new title and poster of Vignesh Shivan directorial. Although the post was quickly deleted by the actor, netizens discovered that the film is now titled Blue Story. It remains uncertain if this will be the final title.

The film is produced by Lalit Kumar’s Seven Screen Studio in collaboration with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures.

Meanwhile, it will feature actors including Yogi Babu, Gouri Kishan, and others in significant roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, while cinematography is managed by Ravi Varman.

More updates on this exciting project are forthcoming.

What was the controversy surrounding the film?

According to a report by News 18, advocate Karthikei Balan, representing LIC, issued a legal notice to the filmmakers, highlighting concerns about the title's similarity to the trademark of LIC.

The notice demanded that the title be changed within seven days and warned of potential legal action for copyright infringement if the issue was not resolved in the stipulated time. The notice was also sent to Seven Screen Studio and the Tamil Film Active Producers Association.

Meanwhile, this film marks the first collaboration between Vignesh Shivan, Pradeep Ranganathan, and Krithi Shetty. Pradeep and Krithi star in the lead roles, with SJ Suryah playing a significant part.

