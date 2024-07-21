SJ Suryah opens up about Malayalam debut with Fahadh Faasil and lauds his Aavesham performance: 'I became a mad fan'

SJ Suryah is all set to make his Malayalam debut alongside Fahadh Faasil, under the direction of Vipin Das. Recently, the Tamil actor discussed this upcoming project and his experience working with the Vikram actor. SJ Suryah also lauded Faasil's performance in his recently released film, Aavesham, where he played the role of Ranga.

SJ Suryah on his Malayalam debut with Fahadh Faasil

Having last appeared in Indian 2, SJ Suryah is eagerly awaiting the release of Raayan. While busy with various projects, his Malayalam debut featuring Fahadh Faasil is yet to be titled.

In a recent interview, SJ Suryah confirmed his involvement in the project, expressing excitement about his first Malayalam film and the opportunity to work with Fahadh Faasil. He shared his admiration for Fahadh’s performances, particularly after watching Aavesham, where Fahadh's acting left a strong impression on him.

He said, "It is my first Malayalam debut and that too with Fahadh Faasil sir. I have adored him in many films, but I became a mad fan of him after watching Aavesham. He was fabulous and one can go on and on about the way he performed."

SJ Suryah also elaborated on the film's climax scene and lauded Fahadh Faasil's performance in that sequence, stating that his description was just a glimpse of Fahadh’s talent. With high expectations for their collaboration, the Raayan actor stressed on the innovative concept of their project.

This film marks the first time SJ Suryah and Fahadh Faasil will share screen space, a notable event given their reputations for versatility in their roles.

SJ Suryah's work front

SJ Suryah is set to appear in Raayan alongside Dhanush. He also stars in the Telugu film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, opposite Nani and Priyanka Arun Mohan. Scheduled for an August release, SJ Suryah plays a menacing cop in the film directed by Vivek Athreya.

Furthermore, the actor is busy with the film titled Veera Dheera Sooran, headlined by Vikram and directed by SU Arun Kumar. He will also be seen in the film Love Insurance Corporation, directed by Vignesh Shivan.

