Did you know before Aditi Rao Hydari as Heeramandi’s Bibbojaan, Suriya did the iconic Gaja Gamini walk? WATCH

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi has garnered immense love and praise after its premiere on Netflix on May 1, 2024. The show is enjoying impressive viewership numbers along with appreciation from all corners for the outstanding performances by the lead actors of the web series. However, Aditi Rao Hydari's character Bibbojaan is getting a lot of attention for her commendable performance, and especially for her walk which has now become a trend.

Meanwhile, a video has been shared online showing that before Aditi as Bibbojaan, Suriya already mastered the art of the Gaja Gamini walk or catwalk trend.

Suriya's famous cat-walk from Aadhavan

A renowned music production house took to their social media platform Instagram and shared a video collage featuring Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbojaan, and Suriya from his 2009 flick Aadhavan and captioned the post, “It's just a walk. The walk.” The clip was attached with the song Saiyyan Hatto Jaao from Heeramandi showing Aditi and Suriya both doing the catwalk.

Soon after the post surfaced online, fans took to their comments section and expressed their views on the trend. A user wrote, "Surya won the trend." Another one wrote, "Bibbojaan lost Aadhavan won." One user also wrote, "Bro won the trend even before they were a thing."

More about Heeramandi

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar tells the story of love and betrayal among courtesans in pre-independence India. Manisha Koirala , Sonakshi Sinha , Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal feature as lead stars in Heeramandi.

On the other hand, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Farida Jalal, and Adhyayan Suman also play important roles. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has personally funded the series through his production company, Bhansali Productions.

The music has been handled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself and background scores have been done by Benedict Taylor and Naren Chandravarkar.

The period drama is currently streaming on Netflix with 8 episodes in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages along with English subtitles.

