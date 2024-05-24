Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara reveals annoying her superstar father with THIS gesture

During a special interaction with social media influencers Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni has shared something interesting about her father Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is known for her commendable work related to the Mahesh Babu Federation which is handled by her. Meanwhile, Sitara put another feather into her cap after announcing the giant collaboration between the Mahesh Babu Federation, and The Telugu Digital Media Federation also known as Telugu DMF to help social media influencers.

Meanwhile, during the same event, Sitara shared an interesting thing about her father Mahesh Babu. Have a look!

Sitara Ghattamaneni on father Mahesh Babu

During an interactive session with social media influencers, when an influencer asked Sitara about the viral video of Mahesh's sister Manjula Ghattamaneni touching Mahesh Babu's hair. She, then, went on to reveal how she likes to annoy her father. 

Sitara said, “Appa just stood back and said don't touch my hair as he does not like people touching his hair and that is why I constantly try to touch his hair.”

Mahesh Babu's upcoming films


Mahesh Babu was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas' action thriller Guntur Kaaram which was released on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 12. Besides Mahesh Babu, the film had an ensemble cast including Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, and many others in prominent roles. 

Meanwhile, on its release film received thumbs down from many but showered their love and praises for Mahesh Babu, and Sreeleela. Later, the film made its debut on OTT and garnered massive viewership numbers. 

Mahesh Babu is all set to feature with ace director SS Rajamouli in his other massive project which is going to be a visual treat for Mahesh Babu's fans. The upcoming flick tentatively titled SSMB 29 is believed to be a forest adventure drama with grand-scale production. According to the film, the hero's role is inspired by Hindu mythology's Lord Hanuman. 

As per early reports, SS Rajamouli's film titled is said to Maharaja however, no official confirmation has been provided about the same.

About The Author
Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava has worked as an entertainment content writer and video editor in different companies. Entertainment is his core

...

Credits: Twitter
