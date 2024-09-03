Did you know NOT Salman Khan but Allu Arjun and Rajinikanth were first offered Bajrangi Bhaijaan?

The trend of South stars being roped up for popular Bollywood films is not new in the film industry. However, there have been times when the actors have refused some of the most promising roles in Hindi films, which ended up becoming cult classics. Something similar happened when actors like Allu Arjun and Rajinikanth ended up refusing Salman Khan’s lead role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Well, back in 2015 filmmaker Kabir Khan had been busy formulating the script for the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan for over 4-5 years. With such an emotionally strong storyline, he had his mind open for a number of actors, who were suited to play the lead role.

However, Salman Khan was not the first name that he had in mind for the same. He had approached two prominent actors from South cinema, Rajinikanth and Allu Arjun to take up the role of Pawan in the film, who would star opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.

As per Udayavani, both of them had turned down the role, owing to reasons best known to them. Finally, Kabir Khan approached Salman Khan with the script, who agreed to do it and stepped on board.

Rest is history as the movie went on to bag some of the highest numbers of awards, recognition, and an insane box office count. In fact, Salman’s performance in the film grabbed much applause, as fans were won over by his simple humble character portrayal.

In one of the later interviews with Udayavani, the producer of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Rockline Venkatesh, had spilled beans on Allu Arjun and Rajinikanth being approached for the lead role in the film.

He had shared, “The script work of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' has been in place for the past 4-5 years. Rajinikanth sir, Allu Arjun…But they were all turned down for various reasons. Finally, director Kabir Khan narrated the story to Salman Khan, who happily gave the green signal to the project."

On the work front, Allu Arjun would be next seen in Pushpa 2: The Rise. Rajinikanth, on the other hand, has projects like Vettaiyan and Coolie in the timeline for him.

