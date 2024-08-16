Did you know Rajinikanth improvised a crucial emotional scene in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer?

Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar collaborated for the first time in 2023 for the movie Jailer, which was a blockbuster. However, did you know that a crucial scene from the movie was actually an improvisation by the superstar?

Yes, in the new series on Sun NXT called Jailer Unlocked, the makers of the film shared the experience of working on the movie. In the same, director Nelson Dilipkumar revealed that the emotional scene where Tiger Muthuvel Pandian figures out the truth about his son was improvised by the superstar.

Nelson said that they had only planned the scene as the character just tearing up when he gets to know the truth. However, after the suggestions made by the superstar, they decided to go ahead with the heartbroken laughter scene, which surely made quite an impact on the film.

The director also added that Rajinikanth would always say that he would make for a great associate director in films. In the 2023 blockbuster film Jailer starring the superstar in the lead he played a retired jail warden who lives a quaint life with his family.

However, things take a swift turn when his police officer son goes missing after crossing paths with some goons. Heartbroken and hungry for revenge, the man decides to take matters into his own hands which sets up the rest of the movie.

The film also had actors like Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, and Sunil in supporting roles. Moreover, the movie also featured actors like Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff in special cameo roles as well.

Coming to Rajinkanth’s work front, the superstar is all set to bring forth his much-awaited movie Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel in October 2024. The film which is expected to be an action thriller features the superstar as a retired police officer who sets out to uncover a dark mystery.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the movie also has actors Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and many more in key roles. Furthermore, the actor is currently shooting for his next movie Coolie with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Buzz is strong that the actor would join hands with director Mari Selvaraj as well.

