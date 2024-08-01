THROWBACK: When Rajinikanth was deeply insulted and thrown out by a producer who asked him his worth in being an actor

Rajinikanth a.k.a the most-loved Thalaiva is a legend in Indian cinema. The amount of love and adulation which Rajinikanth has received, and even continues to do so is exhilarating. However, did you know that there was a moment when one of the brutal insults was hurled at Rajinikanth by a producer and this strewed the path to one of his greatest successes?

Well, the actor once narrated this inspirational tale about his life, which fetched him the title of a superstar.

Rajinikanth was once brutally insulted by a producer

Back in January 2020, during the audio launch of the film Darbar, Rajinikanth recalled a moment in his life, when one of the most hurtful humiliations ended up earning him the title of a superstar. While speaking at the event, the actor traveled back to the 1970s, when he was merely starting out as an actor.

Without taking any names, Rajinikanth shared that he was roped in for a certain project, and was supposed to play a good character in it. He mentioned that a discussion for his remuneration was also done previously, and it was agreed that he would be paid Rs. 6000 for the same.

However, Rajinikanth had asked the producer to pay him a certain token money as advance, which would confirm his role. Unfortunately, even on the day of the shoot, this money wasn’t paid to him.

Rajinikanth was insulted by the producer for asking about his rightful advance payment

Talking more about that particular incident, Rajinikanth shared that even after not being paid the advance amount on the day of the shooting, he dialed up the producer, who assured him that the payment would be made.

But when nothing of the sort happened and the Petta actor was instead told to go for the makeup, he simply refused proceeding any further before his advance payment was made.

Sharing more about the incident, Rajinikanth had said, “The production manager told me that the hero had arrived and asked me to sit for the make-up. I refused. I told him that I won't proceed without getting Rs 1,000.”

Rajinikanth was thrown out of the sets by the producer

In the end, the producer was not impressed with Rajinikanth’s demand for the advance payment before even sitting for makeup and insulted him deeply for the same. The producer, who arrived in a posh ambassador car, questioned his worth as an artist.

Rajinikanth mentioned, “He was furious. He asked me, 'Are you a big artist or what? Just because you had done a few films, won't you sit for make-up without advance? No character for you. Get out'."

After such an incident, Rajinikanth had to walk back home on foot, since the producer refused to lend him his car. While walking back, it was then when the superstar realized that people on the roads recognized him instantly and even shouted his dialogue from his then recent film.

Rajinikanth’s deep realization after being insulted by the producer

Continuing with his anecdote, Rajinikanth then revealed that seeing the way people repeated his dialogues on the road, he mistakenly believed that they were mocking him. However, such an incident left him to promise himself that he would never come back to that studio without riding a foreign car.

He said, “That was when I realized that if I do not come back to AVM Studios in a foreign car, then I am not Rajinikanth."

Rajinikanth fulfilled his manifestation to own a foreign car and ride it to the studio

Towards the conclusion of the narration, Rajinikanth talked about how he fulfilled his dream of buying a foreign car with sheer hard work and brought home an Italian Fiat car. He even hired a chauffeur who wore proper uniform while driving the car.

He then revealed fulfilling his promise of coming back to the studio where he was once humiliated, once he had a foreign-made car of his own.

Expressing his proud feelings, Rajinikanth said, “With one leg over the other, I was sitting royally. My car entered AVM Studios and Robinson parked the car where the producer used to park. I got down and smoked two cigarettes. Many thought the Governor had come.”

Rajinikanth’s professional front

As of 2023, Rajinikanth delivered two mega hits at the box office with Lal Salaam and Jailer. Moving forth, he is roped in to be a part of two other massive films, Vettaiyan (releasing in 2024) and Coolie (releasing in 2025).

