Mohanlal pens words of appreciation for Kerala State Film Awards and National Film Awards winners; Says THIS about Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menon and Urvashi

As actors are being awarded the prestige of National and Kerala State film awards, many are joining in to extend their celebratory comments. Now, the one and only Mohanlal has also penned a congratulatory post extending his heartfelt gratitude to all the winners.

In a recent post made on X (formerly Twitter), the actor said, “Heartiest congratulations to all the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards! A big round of applause to Blessy, Prithviraj, Urvashi, and Beena R Chandran, your stellar performances deserve the prestigious awards. Huge congrats to the entire Kaathal team for winning the Best Film!”

Soon enough, the actor once again penned another post congratulating the National Award winners as well. The actor said, “Congratulations to all the winners of the 70th National Film Awards! I am particularly thrilled for the entire team of 'Aattam' for bringing home the Best Feature Film award.”

The actor continued to mention that he would like to give actors Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen, and Manasi Parekh a standing ovation for their outstanding performance. The actor also expressed his gratitude towards the makers of Saudi Vellaka.

Many more actors have expressed their joy as their colleagues bagged these prestigious honors. As the Kerala state is lauding Prithviraj Sukumaran for his performance in Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life), actresses Urvashi and Beena R Chandran are honored for their films Ullozhukku and Thadavu, respectively.

Interestingly, this marks Prithviraj’s 3rd State Award as best actor. The first time the actor had won the award was in the year 2006 for his movie Vaasthavam. Subsequently, the actor once again bagged the honor in 2012 with films like Celluloid and Ayalum Njanum Thammil, making this year his third win.

On the other hand, this marks the 6th time veteran actress Urvashi was honored with a Kerala State Film Award for best actress. The actress had previously won the award in 2006 for the movie Madhuchandralekha.

Furthermore, as the Malayalam movie Aattam has bagged the best film in the National Awards this year, Rishab Shetty was honored with the best actor for his performance in Kantara. Along with him, actresses Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh won best actress for films Thiruchitrambalam and Kutch Express.

