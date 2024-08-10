Throwback: When Nelson Dilipkumar opened up about people warning him against showing Rajinikanth with gray hair in Jailer

It's a special day for all Rajinikanth fans as the superstar’s last blockbuster venture, Jailer, marks one year since it was released today (August 10). On the film’s first anniversary, let us take a look at the time when the film’s director opened up about how he faced a big challenge while writing and filming.

In an interview with Film Companion, he admitted that too many people from the Tamil film industry warned him against coloring Rajinikanth's hair gray in Jailer. They asked the filmmaker to make the actor 'do whatever he has done already' if he wanted Jailer to work.

During the conversation, he said that he had doubts about making the movie. He added that his doubts continued even when he was shooting for it. “It is the first time I think that I made Rajinikanth play his age. A lot of people told me, 'No, don't make him play his age; let him do whatever he has done already'.”

The filmmaker said that he decided to go with his gut, and even if it failed, he would take all the blame. “I didn't want someone else to confuse me,” he added.

For the uninitiated, the film Jailer, released in 2023, is an action flick helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and features Rajinikanth in the lead role.

The movie presented the legendary actor as a retired jail warden, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, who leads a quaint life with his family and police officer son. Recently, Yogi Babu revealed that Jailer 2 is currently being written by the director.

Meanwhile, on the work front, superstar Rajinikanth recently wrapped up the shooting for his next movie, Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The upcoming film reportedly revolves around the story of a retired cop who is out to uncover a serious mystery shrouding him.

It also features an ensemble cast of brilliant actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, and many more in key roles.

The movie is slated to hit the silver screens in October this year. Furthermore, Rajinikanth will be seen in the film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The makers of the film had also dropped an intriguing title teaser.

