Director Venkat Prabhu drops exciting new update on Thalapathy Vijay starrer GOAT ahead of release

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film The Greatest Of All Time has been in the spotlight for quite some time now. The project, which is slated to be one of the final movies of the actor, will be released on September 5, 2024. And now, just within days left for the same, the makers shared another interesting update on the movie. The final sound mixing for the project has been completed.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), director Venkat Prabhu dropped a behind-the-scenes picture of his team working for GOAT. The crew wound up the final sound mixing schedule for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. Along with the post, Venkat Prabhu penned a caption that left all the fans excited and geared up for the movie.

He wrote, “Greatest of all time!!! Final sound mix done!!! Thanks #udhaykumar and team!! And spl shout out to my ad #VeerRamakrishnan and @Premgiamaren #TheGreatestOfAllTime #theGoat @archanakalpathi @aishkalpathi.”

In an interview with FST recently, Venkat Prabhu dropped some exciting details about Thalapathy Vijay and their film The Greatest Of All Time. He expressed how the film would be quite unexpected for the audience, as they would not be able to anticipate the next scene at each turn.

He shared, “I challenge you that you can't predict the next scene, and you can't tell where the film is headed. It'll be like Mankatha on steroids.”

Furthermore, the filmmaker again teased the audience when he revealed that he already dropped a major hint on the genre of the film in its trailer. However, no one was able to decipher it correctly. In fact, he also added that the storyline of GOAT would be very likeable to the audience, and it wouldn’t be confusing.

Venkat Prabhu said, “I gave up the genre in the trailer itself but nobody decoded it correctly.. The Film won't be confusing and it'll be an easily understandable and a likeable one.”

For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay would be essaying double roles in the film, both of a father and son. The movie would be a true blue actioner and will feature the Leo actor in a never-seen-before avatar while performing challenging action sequences and stunts.

