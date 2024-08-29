Director Venkat Prabhu meets Mohanlal to discuss a cameo role in GOAT? Exploring TRUTH behind viral photo

Director Venkat Prabhu recently met with legendary actor Mohanlal. The filmmaker took to his social media handle to share a photo with the Drishyam actor. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "With the one & only laletta @mohanlal." Soon after he made the post, netizens began to speculate whether the two met to discuss the actor's cameo role in Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

A social media user wrote, "Goat cameo? Will there be any other way," while another user commented on the photo, "Cameo ethavthum??"

However, several reports surfaced, putting these rumors to rest. As per the reports, Mohanlal will not be playing a cameo role in Vijay's GOAT. Apparently, Venkat Prabhu met with the actor in Chennai during the final mix of GOAT and the post-production work of Barroz.

GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu, is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. Starring Thalapathy Vijay, the film also features Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, and several others in prominent roles.

While specific details about the film are still under wraps, it has been speculated that GOAT is a fantasy drama. In the movie, Vijay will be seen playing dual roles, one of which involves a de-aging technology to showcase his younger version on screen.

GOAT will hit the big screens on September 5 and will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and others. Meanwhile, the film will coincide with the Vinayaka Chaturthi festival.

On the other hand, Mohanlal's Barroz is touted to be a fantasy film that will mark his directorial debut. The film is based on the novel of Jijo Punnoose titled Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. The story of the film will revolve around Barroz, who is a 400-year-old spirit entrusted to protect a hidden treasure of Vasco da Gama.

