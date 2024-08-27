The Greatest of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay starrer sci-fi flick to have 4 AM shows in Kerala; distributor reveals

Just days remain for Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated science fiction action flick The Greatest of All Time (aka The GOAT), helmed by Venkat Prabhu, to hit the silver screens. The makers of the film have already unveiled its trailer earlier this month. They also revealed that the film will hit the big screens on September 5th.

Needless to say, there has been immense hype among fans of the actor as the release date draws closer. Now, in the latest update, the Kerala distributors of The GOAT, Sree Gokulam Movies, took to their social media to announce that they have received permission to begin screening of the film at 4 AM in theaters across the state. The distributors wrote:

“Thanks to @Ags_production for granting the 4 am screening in Kerala; Get ready for #Thalapathy @actorvijay Darshanam on Sept- 5”

Check out the post below:

It is known that Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a massive fan-following in Kerala. In fact, earlier this year, when the actor had arrived in the state in order to shoot a small sequence for The GOAT in Thiruvananthapuram, fans had nearly brought the city to a stand-still. It goes without saying that the fans are ecstatic with the early morning shows in the state.

Furthermore, according to industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai, the film will premiere at 4 am not just in Kerala, but also in Karnataka and the United States. However, there has been no official confirmation about this.

Advertisement

However, the first show in Tamil Nadu will only be at 9:00 AM on September 5th. It is understood that the State Government took a decision to ban early morning shows after a young man lost his life during the 2023 Pongal releases, Varisu and Thunivu. In fact, Thalapathy Vijay’s last film Leo, as well as the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer were not permitted to have early morning shows.

The Greatest of All Time is Thalapathy Vijay’s 68th film in the lead role, and his first ever collaboration with Venkat Prabhu. The film is touted to be a science-fiction spy action flick, and features the Ghilli actor in a dual role.

Furthermore, the film also features a star-studded cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prasanth, Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Mic Mohan, Sneha, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaran, and many more in crucial roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja composes the music for the film, while Siddhartha Nuni cranks the camera. Venkat Raajen takes care of the film’s editing as well.

Advertisement

Following The GOAT, Thalapathy Vijay is set to join hands with H Vinoth for an action thriller, tentatively titled Thalapathy69. The film is reportedly the actor’s last film before he shifts his focus completely into politics.

ALSO READ: Association of Malayalam Movie Artists issues official statement after Mohanlal resigns as President amid Hema Committee row