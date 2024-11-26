‘Directors don’t want me to wear makeup too’: Throwback to when Sai Pallavi debunked myth that actors always have flawless skin

Sai Pallavi has been one such actress who has never failed to impress her fans with her no-makeup looks. A closer look at her filmography over the years, one can easily notice how she has never really put on any makeup even when she is on-screen. In one of her older interviews, the diva had opened up about the real reason behind such a choice.

Speaking with TOI, Sai Pallavi had openly discussed the pressure actors usually face when they are expected to maintain flawless skin all the time. She recalled being a teenager who dealt with facial acne for the longest time and revealed how people usually get startled when they see her face on-screen sans any makeup, flaunting her real skin.

She said, “We’ve always had actors with flawless skin on screen all these days, and when you suddenly see somebody who is looking real, it becomes different.”

Moving on, the Amaran actress talked about the various complexities people deal with when it comes to having near-perfect skin.

However, she added that it was with time that she realized that beauty is actually what makes someone feel confident in their own skin, regardless of being dark or fair.

Sai Pallavi went on to reveal how the directors with whom she has worked over the years have had no issues when it comes to her not using any makeup for the roles.

The diva concluded her statement saying, “Be it Vijay sir, Balaji Mohan sir, Selva sir, or the directors I have worked with in Tollywood, I am happy to be working with directors who are cool about me being myself. In fact, all the directors don’t want me to wear makeup, too. I am happy if girls feel proud about themselves, their natural body image, and consider me an inspiration. And yes, I’m not going to use makeup in the future, too.”

Coming back to her work front, Sai Pallavi recently delivered an applause-worthy performance as she essayed the role of Indhu Rebecca Varghese in the Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film was a war biography on the life of the martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan and his wife, whose role was essayed by Sai herself.

Moving on, the actress has quite a few projects lined up, including Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel, Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1, and another untitled film co-starring Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan.

