Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Did Netflix bag streaming rights for double the price of Nayanthara’s documentary?

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to begin a new chapter in their lives together. Their wedding has already grabbed headlines for many interesting reasons. Recently, there were speculations that they would follow in Nayanthara's footsteps and sell their wedding rights to a streaming platform. Well, guess what? The deal has already been closed.

According to an Asianet report, Netflix has secured the digital rights to stream Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding on their platform. The deal has been closed at a whopping Rs 50 crore, which is double the amount they paid for Nayanthara's documentary.

Yes, you read that right. Netflix reportedly paid Rs 25 crore to Nayanthara to stream her documentary on their platform. However, neither the streaming giant nor the Akkineni family has officially confirmed this news yet. An official confirmation from both parties is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding invite recently went viral confirming their wedding date on December 4. The invite ended months of speculation. Along with the invite, a photo of their customized gift basket also surfaced online. The bamboo basket contained food packets, jasmine flowers, an Ikat-printed cloth, and a scroll with small tokens.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will marry at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios. The venue has sentimental value as it was founded by the groom's grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Reports say the couple chose this spot to honor his family legacy and seek blessings from their ancestors.

The wedding will be a private affair with close family and a few film industry friends. Expected guests include the Daggubati family, Chiranjeevi's mega family, SS Rajamouli, and Mahesh Babu, along with Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

The couple got engaged on August 8 at Naga Chaitanya's Hyderabad home in the presence of their families. Meanwhile, more details about their winter wedding are still awaited by fans.

