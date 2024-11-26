Top highest paid South actors in 2024: Allu Arjun beats Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan

South Indian celebrities are breaking records with their massive earnings in 2024. Their popularity is at an all-time high, as they have been delivering blockbusters one after another. These stars are redefining success with their talent and dedication. Here is a look at the highest-paid South actors ruling the film industry this year.

Top highest-paid actors in 2024

1. Allu Arjun

According to a Forbes India report, Allu Arjun is now the highest-paid actor in India. The actor has charged a whopping Rs 300 crore for his role in Pushpa 2: The Rule. This puts him ahead of stars like Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Ajith Kumar. He has also surpassed the earnings of Bollywood icons including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar.

2. Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay is the second highest-paid South Indian actor in India as of 2024. Reports suggest he charges between Rs 130 crore to Rs 275 crore per film. Vijay recently received a hefty paycheck for his upcoming movie with H Vinoth, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69. This film marks a turning point in the actor's career, as it is his final project before entering politics. Vijay will transition to leading his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

3. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan did not top the list of the highest-paid actors in India in 2024. However, his salary ranges from Rs 150 crore to Rs 250 crore per film. His ability to deliver box office hits year after year keeps him in high demand and makes him one of the most bankable actors. He recently featured in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

4. Rajinikanth

After SRK, Rajinikanth becomes the fourth highest-paid actor in India after Vijay and Allu Arjun. He reportedly earned between Rs 125 crore and Rs 270 crore for his films Jailer and Vettaiyan. At this age also, superstar Rajinikanth has the ability to draw audiences across generations in theaters. His high remuneration reflects the faith producers have in his ability to deliver box office successes in Tamil cinema.

5. Aamir Khan

Laal Singh Chaddha actor Aamir Khan’s remuneration is between Rs 100 crore and Rs 275 crore per film. His market value remains high despite several years in the industry. His dedication to quality and successful films keeps him at the top.

6. Prabhas

Prabhas reportedly charges between Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore per film. He received a massive fee for his dual roles in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. As the first pan-India star, Prabhas has built a huge fan base across the country. Amitabh Bachchan also once joked that earning Rs 1000 crore at the box office is routine for Prabhas.

7. Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar has also made it to the Forbes list this year. The actor receives a fee between Rs 105 crore and Rs 165 crore per film. He reportedly walked home with a hefty paycheck for his film Thunivu. This action thriller film hit the big screens in 2023 and kept the cash registers ringing following its release. The movie was directed by none other than H Vinoth with a reported budget of Rs 200 crore.

8. Salman Khan

As per Forbes India, Salman Khan walks home with a remuneration between Rs 100 crore and Rs 150 crore per movie. His strong fan base and consistent box-office success help him maintain his position. He was last seen in YRF's hit film Tiger 3.

9. Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan is also one of the top earners in the Indian film industry. He reportedly charged between Rs 100 crore and Rs 150 crore for his film Indian 2. Currently, he is gearing up for the third installment of the movie. Even at his age, Kamal Haasan still delivers stellar performances on the screen, which adds to the success of his projects.

10. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar also ranks among India's highest-paid actors. He earns between Rs 60 crore and Rs 145 crore per film. His ability to take on diverse roles keeps him in demand. He remains a consistent figure in Bollywood's big-budget films.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from Forbes. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

