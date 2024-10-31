Amaran Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer biographical film in theaters

Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, has finally hit the big screens today, October 31. With its release, fans are flocking to theaters to catch the first day, first show, adding to the joy of their Diwali festivities. If you’re eager to watch the real-life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan and his wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese, don’t miss these Amaran Twitter reviews shared by netizens before booking your tickets.

A social media user called Amaran a "perfect tribute" to Major Mukund and wrote, "SK’s transformation & Perf Super. Sai Pallavi as Indu is awesome. Romance scenes are beautiful. GVP’s BGM, Prodn values, Visuals r strength. Familiar scenes & length are on d downside. Neat 1st Hlf & Decent 2nd with Emotional Climax. GOOD!"

Another netizen commended the first half of the Sivakarthikeyan starrer and posted, "Stunning FIRST HALF, SK, and Sai Pallavi acting. As usual, GV cooked well. No single lag till now. Screen Play - Terrific @Siva_Kartikeyan. Last 15 Minutes of Interval " BLAST."

A moviegoer gave Amaran 4/5 stars and posted, "Good with some scenes of goosebumps. SK and Sai Pallavi acting is superb."

A social media user called Sai Pallavi the soul of the film and wrote, "Every second Sai Pallavi OnScreen is So Delightful and Has My. My Heart Craved for her. Soul of #Amaran."

An X user shared that Amaran holds a lot of emotions and is not some regular movie about the Indian army. The person posted, "#Amaran is not just a regular movie about the Indian army; it holds many emotions. This film shows that #Sivakarthikeyan𓃵 knows how to handle his “Thupakki”."

An individual also reviewed the film and penned, "#Amaran is undoubtedly one of the finest biographical films to hit the screens recently. SK and Sai Pallavi delivered exceptional performances, making their characters unforgettable. Their chemistry on screen is hard to beat."

Check out more reviews below:

Amaran is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and is based on the selfless contributions made by Major Mukund for his nation.

If you have watched this movie, then do let us know your review in the comments below.

