'Do you think that such a big director would…’: Jayam Ravi comments on buzz about removing Silambarasan TR from Mani Ratnam’s PS-I

Jayam Ravi has unfortunately been at the receiving end of several comments and criticism, owing to both his personal and professional life. While his personal life grabbed attention after the recent divorce announcement with wife Aarti Ravi, the actor now clarified whether he was the reason behind the removal of Silambarasan TR from Ponniyin Selvan-I.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Jayam Ravi clarified on earlier rumors of having a conflict with Silambarasan TR and not desiring to work with him. He addressed whether his tiff with STR led to the latter being removed from Mani Ratnam’s film Ponniyin Selvan-I.

In response, Jayam mentioned how working with such a filmmaker had been one in a million chances for him. He also expressed how completely baseless it was to speculate that a person like Mani Ratnam would listen to the demands that he made when it came to the casting of such a magnum opus as PS-I.

The actor said, “For 21 years, I have had the dream of working with Mani Ratnam sir, and when I got the opportunity in Ponniyin Selvan, I felt blessed and was over the moon. Firstly, do you think when I finally got the chance to work with Mani Ratnam, sir, I would make any such demands? Secondly, do you think that such a big director will actually listen to me?”

Advertisement

Continuing with his revelations, Jayam Ravi then went on to mention that he and Silambarasan TR, whom he affectionately refers to as ‘Simbu’ are on the contrary, really good friends. In fact, he also emphasized that it would have been a blast on the sets for him and Simbu both if they were to end up working together in PS-I.

Jayam mentioned that the two of them are good friends in reality and had already discussed the rumor among themselves when it emerged for the first time and it was well-clarified between them. Moreover, he also revealed that if the two had worked together, it could have been a fun experience overall.

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi is currently making headlines for his divorce from wife Aarti and ending their marriage of 15 years. It is also being speculated that the actor is dating a Bangalore-based singer named Kenishaa Francis.

Nonetheless, the actor has clarified during an interview with DT Next that all the conjectures about the two of them are completely baseless. He revealed knowing Kenishaa as a spiritual healer and added that he wanted to collaborate and open with her a spiritual center.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I’m not desperate': Simran slams rumors of involvement in Thalapathy 69 with Vijay, says she is not chasing opportunities with 'big heroes'