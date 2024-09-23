'I’m not desperate': Simran slams rumors of involvement in Thalapathy 69 with Vijay, says she is not chasing opportunities with 'big heroes'

Actress Simran, who has worked in Tamil cinema over the years, has recently come forward to address the speculations about her featuring in Thalapathy 69 with Vijay. She took to her X handle to pen a long, cryptic note clarifying her stance and career goals. Simran shared that she’s moved on from seeking projects with major stars in showbiz.

Simran wrote that it was disheartening for her to see how people can manipulate someone. The actress also mentioned that she is not desperate for work and that her goals as a woman are different now.

Simran wrote on X, "It's truly disheartening to see how people can emotionally manipulate you and how little your friends seem to care about it. Up until now, I’ve stayed quiet, but let me make it clear: I’m not desperate to line up and work with any big heroes. I've been there and done that. My goals are different now, and as a woman, I know my boundaries."

The actress further added that she remained silent, but amid rumors of being associated with other projects, she had to break her silence. She wrote, "For years, I remained silent when my name kept appearing on social media, being linked with one or another. But self-respect comes first. "STOP" is a powerful word, and it's the right one here. No one ever reached out or made any effort to put an end to these rumors. No one cared about my feelings."

Simran concluded her note by saying that she expects some integrity from people in the Indian film industry. "Those spreading false rumors owe me a sincere apology," she concluded.

Check out her full note below:

Earlier, there were rumors that Simran might play the lead role in Thalapathy 69 opposite Vijay. There were even speculations about her getting into film production. However, she had refuted such rumors in her new post. Meanwhile, Simran has collaborated with Vijay in Udhaya, Once More, and others.



