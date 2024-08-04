Double iSmart TRAILER: Ram Pothineni’s swagger and electrifying presence promises a must-watch sequel

The highly anticipated trailer for Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart dropped on Sunday evening, sending fans into a frenzy with its explosive 2-minute, 42-second preview.

A potential blockbuster

The trailer kicks off with high energy and ticks all the boxes for a typical Telugu blockbuster. With its loud performances, comedic moments, and charming approach to the heroine, it promises to be an engaging watch for fans of Telugu potboilers.

For those who might not know, Double iSmart, written and directed by Jagannadh, is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster iSmart Shankar. This latest preview of Shankar's world is sure to be highly appreciated by fans of the first installment.

As the trailer progresses, it becomes increasingly captivating with Sanjay Dutt's appearance and his intense clash with Shankar (Pothineni’s character). Additionally, the chemistry between Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar adds a charming touch throughout.

The action sequences showcased are both intriguing and well-crafted, promising to enhance the screenplay and elevate the film's entertainment value.

Check out the explosive trailer:

Pothineni taking center stage

The trailer centers entirely around the titular character, requiring an energetic and charismatic screen presence. Pothineni excels at delivering just that, drawing the audience's attention and creating a buzz for the theater.

The Skanda star's dance moves, comedic flair, romance, and high-octane action infuse the trailer with electrifying energy. His dynamic presence drives the entire narrative, making a strong impact.

Everything you want to know about Double iSmart

The Telugu sci-fi action film stars Sayaji Shinde, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu in pivotal roles, alongside Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt, and Kavya Thapar in the lead.

Mani Sharma, known for his work on Murari, Stalin, and Chirutha, is associated with the film as the music composer. Additionally, Gianni Giannelli handled the cinematography for the upcoming flick, while Shyam K. Naidu and Karthika Srinivas took care of the editing.

Double iSmart is set to make a splash on the big screens with a grand release on August 15. This high-octane sequel will storm theaters across India, hitting screens in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, ensuring a nationwide reach.

