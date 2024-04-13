Actor Sayaji Shinde undergoes emergency angioplasty after complaining of severe chest pain

Actor Sayaji Shinde was hospitalized after complaining of severe chest pain. He had been feeling unwell for the past few days and was admitted to Pratibha Hospital in Satara on April 11. The actor underwent an emergency angioplasty. He took to social media to provide an update on his health.

Sayaji Shinde provides health update

According to India Today, doctors found blockages in the arteries circulating blood to his heart. Sayaji underwent an angioplasty and is now in stable condition. The actor took to social media and shared a video from the hospital, where he can be seen lying on the bed.

In the video, he provided an update about his health and captioned it, "Hi, I am doing good. All the fans who love me, my well-wishers who are with me, you don’t need to worry. I will be there for your entertainment soon, thank you."

See Sayaji's Instagram post here:

Fans showered the actor with wishful messages in the comment section. One user wrote, “Take care of your health.” Another user added, “I pray to God for your speedy recovery.” “Get well soon,” added another.

According to News 18, Shinde's family took him to the hospital right away when he had complained about the chest pain. Doctors quickly treated him, and then he underwent some heart tests.

They found a 99% blockage in one of his three blood vessels during the tests. But he's okay for now, and doctors have advised that he'll be discharged from the hospital in the next two days.

Sayaji Shinde's work front

Sayaji Shinde became famous for his appearance in movies like Shool, Singham, Nenokkadine, and Antim: The Final Truth. He was last seen in the Netflix web series, Killer Soup, where he acted alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Sayaji has several upcoming movies, including Commitment: 60 Hours, Maa Nanna Superhero, Struggler 2023, Viral Girls, Sathyam, Aamdar Niwas, Susaat and many more.

