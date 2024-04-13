Actor Sayaji Shinde undergoes emergency angioplasty after complaining of severe chest pain

Actor Sayaji Shinde took to Instagram and shared a video in which he can be seen lying on a hospital bed. He provided a health update to his fans and expressed gratitude for their well wishes.

By Rajni Singh
Updated on Apr 13, 2024  |  07:42 PM IST |  3.5K
Sayaji Shinde
Picture Courtesy: Sayaji Shinde/Instagram

Actor Sayaji Shinde was hospitalized after complaining of severe chest pain. He had been feeling unwell for the past few days and was admitted to Pratibha Hospital in Satara on April 11. The actor underwent an emergency angioplasty. He took to social media to provide an update on his health.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Sayaji Shinde provides health update

According to India Today, doctors found blockages in the arteries circulating blood to his heart. Sayaji underwent an angioplasty and is now in stable condition. The actor took to social media and shared a video from the hospital, where he can be seen lying on the bed.

Related Stories

Amar Singh Chamkila’s songwriter recalls singer being VISIBLY SHAKEN after getting threats
entertainment
Amar Singh Chamkila’s songwriter recalls singer being VISIBLY SHAKEN after getting threats
Amar Singh Chamkila's dholak player reveals singer's last words to wife Amarjot; know HERE
entertainment
Amar Singh Chamkila's dholak player reveals singer's last words to wife Amarjot; know HERE

In the video, he provided an update about his health and captioned it, "Hi, I am doing good. All the fans who love me, my well-wishers who are with me, you don’t need to worry. I will be there for your entertainment soon, thank you."

See Sayaji's Instagram post here: 


Fans showered the actor with wishful messages in the comment section. One user wrote, “Take care of your health.” Another user added, “I pray to God for your speedy recovery.” “Get well soon,” added another.

According to News 18, Shinde's family took him to the hospital right away when he had complained about the chest pain. Doctors quickly treated him, and then he underwent some heart tests.

They found a 99% blockage in one of his three blood vessels during the tests. But he's okay for now, and doctors have advised that he'll be discharged from the hospital in the next two days.

Sayaji Shinde's work front

Sayaji Shinde became famous for his appearance in movies like Shool, Singham, Nenokkadine, and Antim: The Final Truth. He was last seen in the Netflix web series, Killer Soup, where he acted alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Sayaji has several upcoming movies, including Commitment: 60 Hours, Maa Nanna Superhero, Struggler 2023, Viral Girls, Sathyam, Aamdar Niwas, Susaat and many more. 

ALSO READ: Will Singham Again get postponed to Diwali 2024 to avoid clash with Pushpa: The Rule? REPORT

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Rajni Singh

Drenched in the vibrant hues of Bollywood, Rajni Singh is an entertainment journalist with 3 years of experience in the

...

Credits: Sayaji Shinde Instagram/India Today
Advertisement

Latest Articles