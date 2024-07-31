Double iSmart: Ram Pothineni wraps up dubbing for next flick with Puri Jagannadh; asks fans if they're ready for ‘Mass Madness’

Ram Pothineni is all set to bring forth his much-awaited sequel movie Double iSmart, directed by Puri Jagannadh. Now, the actor has shared a stylish video of himself finishing up the film’s dubbing which is slated to release on August 15, 2024.

The video shared by RamPo also has the caption, “Maamaaaaa..Mental Mass Madness ki ready a??” asking in his iSmart Shankar dialect.

Check out Ram Pothineni wrapping up the dub for Double iSmart

Talking about dubbing works, recently actor Sanjay Dutt who plays the main antagonist in the Ram Pothineni-Puri Jagannadh flick had also wrapped up his part. The makers are surely trying to craft an action feast with both actors going head-to-head with each other.

Coincidently, August 15 is also the release date of Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan directed by Harish Shankar. The upcoming movies are set to clash on this year’s Independence Day with both films being headlined by stars.

The upcoming Ram Pothineni starrer is the official spiritual sequel to the 2019 movie iSmart Shankar. The original movie featured a masala plot which was intertwined with sci-fi concepts. The film led by RamPo also had actors Satyadev Kancharana, Nabha Natesh, Nidhhi Agerwal, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Raj Deepak Shetty in prominent roles.

The movie’s plot revolves around a lowly assassin being roped in by the police to be the specimen of memory transfer from their most prominent yet slain officer. As the memories get transferred, the former starts to forget himself and his own life, becoming the honest cop and helping in the investigation. The film was a massive hit in theaters.

More about Double iSmart

Double iSmart is the upcoming movie that brings back the central character from the first film, Ustaad “iSmart” Shankar once again. The sci-fi action flick is directed by Puri Jagannadh who also bankrolls the project with Charmme Kaur.

The movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Sanjay Dutt, Kavya Thapar, Sayaji Shinde, Bani J, Getup Srinu, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and many more in key roles. The film was initially delayed due to multiple financial constraints and is now all set to arrive in theaters soon.

