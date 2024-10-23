7 best Telugu movies on Hotstar to binge-watch this week: RRR, Janatha Garage to Pokiri

If you are a fan of Telugu cinema and looking to watch some of the best films online, then you are at the right place. From intense action thrillers to dramas, Disney+ Hotstar offers a wide range of Tollywood movies that you can stream anytime and anywhere. Whether you are in the mood for a recent hit or a timeless classic, this platform has the best options for you. So, go ahead and look at the list of the best Telugu movies streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

7 best Telugu movies on Hotstar

RRR

Cast - Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and others

Rating - 7.8/10 on IMDb

If you love watching period-action dramas, then do give RRR a try. This Oscar-winning movie directed by SS Rajamouli received global acclaim upon its release and shattered several box office records. The movie revolves around the lives of two friends named Raju and Bheem who suffer from British oppression. However, they rise against the odds and embark on a mission against the British Raj.

Pokiri

Cast - Mahesh Babu, Ileana D'Cruz, Prakash Raj and others

Rating - 8/10 on IMDb

This timeless classic film directed by Puri Jagannadh hit the big screens back in 2006 and is one of the best Telugu movies on Hotstar. The film narrates the story of a thug named Pandu who often takes assignments from local gangsters in order to make money. However, after falling in love with Shruthi, he begins to confront some corrupt officials, which ultimately exposes his true identity. This action thriller movie was loved by the audiences and was an instant hit in theaters.

Janatha Garage

Cast - Jr NTR, Mohanlal and others

Rating - 7.2/10 on IMDb

Janatha Garage is one of the best Telugu movies featuring Jr NTR as the main lead. The film revolves around the life of Sathyam who operates a service center for vehicles. The garage soon becomes a place where people seeking justice against corruption seek refuge. However, tensions rise when Sathyam's son Anand uncovers his father's past while fighting for the oppressed. If you like action dramas, then do watch this movie.

Bheemla Nayak

Cast - Pawan Kalyan

Rating - 6.3/10 on IMDb

Are you a fan of Telugu action thrillers? If yes, then do watch Pawan Kalyan starrer Bheemla Nayak. In the film, Danny, who works as a constable, gets arrested by police officer Bheemla for carrying illegal liquor. Upset with what happened, Danny posts a video of the incident, which leads to Nayak getting suspended. As tensions rise, Danny teams up with Nayak's enemies, leading to an intense showdown during the climax scene.

Kanmani Rambo Khatija

Cast - Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara

Rating - 5.5/10 on IMDb

Kanmani Rambo Khatija is a romantic comedy movie directed by Vignesh Shivan. The movie follows the story of a man who is believed to bring bad luck. However, to escape his past, he moves to another city and falls in love with two women while juggling jobs. Things get tricky when all three of them cross paths with each other, leading to a fun and hilarious ride full of misadventures.

Veera Simha Reddy

Cast - Nandamuri Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan and others

Rating - 4.9/10 on IMDb

Do you like movies that have both action and drama, if yes, then do watch Veera Simha Reddy. The film revolves around the life of Jai who reunites with his father, Veera, amid relentless attacks. The story further shows how things can turn ugly and chaotic for revenge for past grievances. Do give this movie a watch as it is one of the best Telugu movies on Hotstar.

Skanda

Cast - Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela and others

Rating - 4.2/10 on IMDb

Skanda is one of the best Telugu movies available to watch on OTT. Despite its mixed reviews, fans loved to watch Ram Pothineni in an action avatar on screen. The film narrates the story of Raju who kidnaps the daughters of two political leaders to remove the innocence of a falsely accused CEO. The movie's climax scene is the highlight as the protagonist locks horns with the enemies to unveil the truth to the public.

Which one of these Telugu movies are you going to watch on Disney+ Hotstar? Do let us know in the comments.

