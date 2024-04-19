Malayalam Eid release Aavesham has emerged as yet another Blockbuster for the industry this year. The action comedy headlined by Fahadh Faasil amassed Rs. 36 crore at the Indian box office during its 8-day extended first week. It has garnered another USD 3.50 million (Rs. 29 crore) internationally, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 65 crore approx.

Aavesham is poised to cross the Rs.100 crore mark, likely by next Tuesday or Wednesday, which will make it only the seventh Malayalam film to do so; four of them have been released in the last three months.

Aavesham mints 36 Crore in its first week at the Indian box office

The film's trend of collecting numbers is just as impressive as the numbers themselves. Despite being a holiday for Eid, the film's first-day collection was matched by the last day of the week, Thursday. The previous three weekdays were higher than the first day.

The box office collections of Aavesham at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 4.20 crore

Friday - Rs. 3.80 crore

Saturday - Rs. 4.65 crore

Sunday - Rs. 5.75 crore

Monday - Rs. 4.60 crore Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Tuesday - Rs. 4.50 crore

Wednesday - Rs. 4.40 crore

Thursday - Rs. 4.10 crore

Total - Rs. 36 crore

Can Aavesham surpass Aadujeevitham at the box office?

In Kerala, Aavesham has grossed Rs. 28 crore in the first eight days. The film recorded crazy holds on weekdays with collections barely showing any drop from the weekend. The Thursday gross of Rs. 3.20 crore is the highest of the year, ahead of Aadujeevitham, which had significantly higher collections upfront. The second weekend will confirm it but if the first weekdays are to go by, the film should surpass Aadujeevitham for the top grosser of the year in Kerala.

Aavesham also collected very well outside Kerala with Rs. 3.75 crore and Rs. 2.75 crore in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu respectively.

ALSO READ: Decoding The Economics of Crew: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer budget, box office, verdict & more