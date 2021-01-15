EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal shares her fitness secrets & how it helps to deal anxiety

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sakshi revealed what kept her motivated to stay fit during the lockdown.

As we all know due to COVID-19 lockdown, many were finding difficulty in maintaining their regular workout routine. It had also affected the mental and physical health of many. However, people kept each other inspired each day to stay fit at home during self-quarantine period. Even Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal managed to grab the attention with her fitness videos on Instagram. Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed what kept her motivated.

Speaking about how she left many inspired with her fitness routine at him, Sakshi shared, "During the lockdown, physical and mental health was at the stake for a lot of us and that's the reason I started looking up to fitness for myself and to deal with the anxiety. I could work out at home by just keeping water bottle and other stuff basic stuff and basically, the idea was you don't need a gym. Where there is a will there is a way. If you really want to do something, you can do it even in the small space. When I noticed that a lot of people loved this idea, they started following my workouts and I could see it was helping a lot of people. It inspired me more. Our body is like a temple for us like it depends on how you take in and care about it."

She also shared tips about how one can continue to stay fit even during their busy hours. Sharing some tips, Sakshi said, "there are a lot of people who want to take care of their health and want to prioritize it but they are not able to do it for some unavoidable reasons. One thing I would like to tell them is that there is no overnight change or success, it's a myth. It is a series of baby steps and it is okay to start small because at some point in your life you will get the results. Maybe you can start with just 5 push-ups between yours calls or activities and take care of the diet....because what goes in contributes the 80 per cent of what you look like and the rest is 20 per cent. Diest can be done even during your busy hours and always try to maintain balance on what you take in and what you burn it out. try to focus more on fruits and routine diet than high carb diet."

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal's hot sun kissed photos in bikini set the internet on fire; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×