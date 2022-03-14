EXCLUSIVE: Director Anil Ravipudi reveals his next with Balakrishna, spills the beans on F3 & more

Known for hit films like Pataas, Supreme, Raja The Great, F2 and Sarileru Neekevvaru, director Anil Ravipudi, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla shares about his methods to make a mass, commercial entertainer. Anil, who sounds prideful about his work also spills the beans about F3 & collaboration with Nandamuri Balakrishna for a new project.

Sharing a bit about the key elements he looks into while making mass or commercial films, Anil says, "I make films for the entertainment of the audience but that's not only about comedy but more to it. I see how to keep the audience engaged from start to end. From Pattas to Sarileru Neekevvaru, all the films have been different with characterisation and genres".

Asked how challenging it gets with multi-starrers in terms of giving equal screen presence, keeping the connectivity with the audience and links between different episodes.

To this, the Supreme director replies, "Multi-starrers, mass commercial films are always challenging while scripting also, because everything is predictable. The plot is always predictable while working in that genre but the only thing important part is to maintain the pace, what kind of interesting episodes you are telling and how the characters are designed. Action films work because people love to watch superhero powers and so, such mass movies work larger than any other film. However, it is a tough job to execute".

director Anil Ravipudi Tamannaah is going to be a surprise package, and her character will bring a twist in the second half of F3

Since F2 was a blockbuster, Anil thinks there was immense pressure while shooting for F3 to match the same standards or higher. "After F2, I did Sarileru Neekevvaru and in that film, I did not go entirely with comedy and entertainment genre. There's patriotism, action-packed elements and so many because there is a superstar. I have put so many things in the film but coming to F2, it is a very typical and comedy kind of film. Still, people are watching and it became even more challenging for me on how to match the entertainment quotient with F3."

Sharing a bit about F3, he added, "The characters are same but the content is different. I have added a few magical things and let's see how it works."

Anil Ravipudi doesn't like spending much time on a film and he has his own reasons for it. "I get bored and don't like spending much time on a film. I'm not making Pan-Indian films but my kind of films that are pucca paisa vasool entertainer. I always want to finish my films in 5-6 months or I get bored with myself only. I immediately like to start a new film but because of the pandemic, I spent a lot of time on F3. This is the first time in my career. Since I had enough time and watched it for the end number of times on the edit table, I improvised a lot. As a creator, it is a good thing," confesses Sarileru Neekevvaru director.

Asked if he had any second thoughts on making F3 a Pan-India project, Anil reveals, "F2 got huge response in Hindi and so I wanted to make F3 Pan India. However, the comedy is different for the region, the comedy timings and rest too are different. If you ask me, the remake will work more and have already asked Dil Raju to make it as it will work very well."

His next with Nandamuri Balakrishna has been making headlines since years. Asked about the same, Anil says, "To early to tell but it's definitely happening. I don't know when is it going to start as his other film is under production. After May 27, once F3 releases, my focus will shift to Balakrishna's movie. I'm working on the script and yet to narrate him but we both had been planning for this film since 2-3 years but didn't materialize. But things will now hopefully fall into place."

The Pataas director also opened up on his long association with producer Dil Raju. "Continuously I'm doing projects with Dil Raju garu. Right from the first film, we had a great journey. He is a great mentor and looking forward to doing more films with him."

Anil Ravipudi is expecting F3 to be bigger and better. He spills the beans on one of the much-awaited films starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej and others.

"As F2 because huge hit, everybody on the sets was confident. They were all charged saying this time also we are going to kill it. Venkatesh has a superb personality and he has great comedy timing and knows how to deliver the character in his style. Varun Tej has improved a lot and in F3, he is going to steal the show along with Venkatesh garu. Tamannaah is going to be a surprise package, and her character will bring a twist in the second half. People will love it like anything and forget whatever happened in 2 years. They will take beautiful memories home," says Anil who has established himself as one of the most prominent commercial filmmakers in the Telugu industry.

Also Read: F3: Venkatesh, Varun Tej starrer postponed again; New release date out