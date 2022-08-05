Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya 'bored' talking about his personal life & divorce from Samantha: Said what we had to

Naga Chaitanya is one of the most popular actors in Tollywood. Now, he is all set to mark his debut in Bollywood with the upcoming Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. While he is enjoying a good phase proffesionally, he is always in the news for his personal life regarding his separation from Samantha. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Naga Chaitanya opened up about his personal life always making headlines and said he has 'immense respect for Samantha'.

When asked did if he has learned to manage with personal life and professional life together as it is always in the limelight. The Thank You actor with a smile, "of course, I did. "That's why I'm staying like this". He added, "I mean we have to basically draw a very clear line between personal and professional life. And not let both sorts of overlap. I think as long as you can find that sanity and do that, you will be fine. News replaces news and that's what I always say. I mean tomorrow there's something else, day after there's something else so just keep focusing on what you are set to do and entertain people with your films. And that will shine."

Reacting to news being written about him and Samantha constantly post-separation, Naga Chaitanya said, "we both came out and put our statements and we both have immense respect for each other. I always look up to what she is doing. And there will always be great respect for her. That's about it. We said what we have too. Beyond that, it's just people trying to fill up columns and there's nothing else. I mean I'm bored of it. I have been through three releases and I'm still attached to it."

On October 2, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced that they have parted ways as husband and wife. The couple ended their four years of marriage and the news took social media by storm. "We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on," the former couple released the statement on Instagram.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Naga Chaitanya talks about Nepotism in Tollywood: It was much easier for me than someone...

Watch full interview of Naga Chaitanya here: