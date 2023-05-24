EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 targets a Summer 2024 release

After the blockbuster success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun has geared up for Pushpa 2: The Rule. The teaser video released on Allu Arjun's birthday has indeed started a whole new conversation about the film. Directed by Sukumar, the second part of the hit franchise has created immense buzz and confusion among moviegoers regarding the film's release date. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Pushpa 2 won't be releasing before May 2024.

Yes, you read that right! "Sukumar is known for his perfection and he is leaving no stone unturned to bring the best cinematic experience for the audience on the big screen. Hence, there is no chance that Pushpa 2 can be released in December 2023. Sukumar doesn't want to rush to complete the shoot, so the makers are eyeing to release in May 2024 or after. The release window currently decided is between May and July. But there is no way it is releasing before May," reveals a source.

After the worldwide response for the first part, expectations from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule are now at an all-time high. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, the Pan-India film will see Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat and Rashmika Mandanna in important roles.

Allu Arjun's upcoming projects

Apart from this, the superstar recently announced an untitled project by producer Bhushan Kumar which will be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. "The film will take a couple of years to take off as Sandeep Vanga has Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Spirit with Prabhas to complete before he kickstarts the film with AA," revealed a source to Pinkvilla.

Additionally, Allu Arjun is also in talks for Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama. The conversations are in the initial stages and Allu has liked the script. However, he is yet to take a decision on the project.

Meanwhile, check out the teaser video of Pushpa 2, which was released on Allu Arjun's birthday!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun in talks with Jio Studios for Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama