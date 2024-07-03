Fan asks Shruti Haasan who is the person she wants to marry; Salaar actress gives BOLD reply

Actress-singer Shruti Haasan is renowned for her straightforward demeanor on social media. Earlier in June, the actress on-the-face replied to an Instagram user asking her to mimic the South Indian accent, fueling the North-South feud that later went viral.

Shruti Haasan felt offended at an Ask Me Something session

This time, the Salaar actress gave a bold reply during her "Ask Me Something" session on Instagram.

During the session, somebody asked the singer and composer about her marriage, asking who she wanted to marry.

The actress felt disgusted with the question and thought it was an expression of a backdated mindset. She replied with a nauseated face emoticon and wrote, “It's 2024… Please stop asking Women These silly Un evolved questions”.

Shruti further added about her open and modern mindset by saying, “Some of do whatever makes us happy”.

The Inimel composer further revealed that she will not get married ever. In reply to a question a user asked, “when will you get married mam?”, the singer replied, “I won’t”.

For the unversed, Shruti Haasan was on her way to Hyderabad for her new film schedule and decided to have a fan interaction session on Instagram.

Next up, here are some intriguing questions Shruti Haasan answered during her session

In reply to what love is to her, she answered, “It’s a crazy feeling that rules our lives… Love for work, for yourself for anything your heart desires.”

The actress shared her experience of Mumbai's local train journey during college, her craziest desire to eat clouds, her current ringtone, her favorite perfume, a tidbit about her father, Kamal Haasan, and more.

The Vakeel Saab actress ended the session by dropping a goofy image of reaching her destination, Hyderabad.

On the work front

Shruti Haasan last starred in the blockbuster Telugu action thriller Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films. The film featured Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and others.

Next, she will appear in Salaar Part 2, currently in production for a 2025 release.

