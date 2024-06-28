EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kamal Haasan spills the beans on his unfinished movie Marudhanayagam and chances of its revival

Kamal Haasan is all geared up for the release of his much-awaited film Indian 2 aka Hindustani 2 in Hindi which releases worldwide on July 12, 2024. In an exclusive interview on Pinkvilla Masterclass, the legendary actor was asked about the chances of reviving his unfinished movie Marudhanayagam.

In response, Kamal Haasan said, “If only the person who asked about Hindustani’s age can shut up, then only I can continue Marudhanayagam. This is because Hindustani is a character made by Shankar while Marudhanayagam is a real-life guy.”

He further added, “If I play him today, somebody might calculate and say that he died at 40 and why is this old man playing that. Apart from that, it is possible to do it. The only thing is you shouldn’t ask me how old is Marudhanayagam.”

For those who are unaware, Marudhanayagam is an unfinished historical drama that was directed and produced by Kamal Haasan back in the day. The film had the legend playing the titular role who also co-wrote the script with novelist Sujatha.

The unfinished movie was based on a real-life character known as Marudhanayagam aka Muhammad Yusuf Khan who was a commandant of the British East India Company's Madras Army. The film began its shoot in 1997 with Queen Elizabeth II being the chief guest at its launch.

However, after an international company backed out from funding the project, the movie failed to restart its shoot, despite numerous attempts. The film was considered to be one of the most expensive projects of that time with Ilaiyaraaja roped in to compose the tracks and scores.

More about Indian 2

Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role is the sequel to his own 1996 cult classic movie Indian, directed by Shankar. The upcoming movie which is slated to hit the big screens on July 12, 2024, features Haasan as Senapathy, a veteran freedom fighter who moonlights as a vigilante to counter corruption in India.

The film bankrolled by Lyca Productions features an ensemble cast of actors like Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and many more in key roles.

