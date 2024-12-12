FIRST PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil tie the knot in a traditional ceremony, and it looks like a romantic film

Explore All Entertainment Categories

Taylor Swift Wraps Up Eras Tour: 10 Highlights From The Singer's Biggest Tour Yet

Pushpa 2 vs Baahubali 2 vs KGF 2: Day wise all India box office collection comparison

Bollywood Newswrap, December 12: PM Modi wants to meet Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor’s kids Taimur and Jeh, Diljit Dosanjh x Shah Rukh Khan x Don collab

5 films on Netflix that have the perfect plot for a web series

Insider Reveals How Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Preparing for ‘Biggest Job of Their Lives’ Sooner Than Expected

Angelina Jolie Reveals Feeling Sorry For Extras While Singing Opera On Stage For Her Latest Netflix Movie Maria: 'You Have To Be Very...'

Inside PICS: Thalapathy Vijay attends Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil's destination wedding in Goa

EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan reveals son AbRam’s reaction on joining Mufasa: The Lion King; claims it felt like a ‘legacy’

'I literally beg them to...': Nayanathara opens up about the Lady Superstar title used for her in films