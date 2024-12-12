Keerthy Suresh weds Antony Thattil in traditional South Indian celebration, radiating beauty in not one, but two breathtaking bridal looks

Keerthy Suresh, the popular South Indian actress, recently tied the knot with Antony Thattil in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony held in Goa. Photos from the wedding are an exquisite combination of tradition, affection, and fashion, which have left fans in awe of the beautiful couple. Let’s take a closer look at her stunning South Indian outfits in detail.

In one of the most memorable moments, Keerthy was seen wearing a fabulous yellow South Indian saree. The saree featured heavy green borders, adding an extra pop of color and elegance. Together, the yellow and green complemented each other beautifully, making her appear radiant and traditional, while also making her look like the most beautiful bride.

Keerthy paired her saree with a green blouse featuring puffed sleeves and small golden embroidery, which added a touch of bling to her south indian bridal look. The puffed sleeves gave the ensemble a modern twist while staying true to her traditional South Indian style.

Keerthy Suresh completed her wedding look by adorning herself with layers of traditional gold jewelry, including earrings, a necklace, a septum ring, a matha patti, an armlet, and bangles. Her hair was tied up elegantly in a bun decorated with fresh flowers, a classic style for South Indian brides. For makeup, she opted for a soft and natural look: nude lips, glowing skin, and a striking hint of kohl around her eyes. To add a touch of coolness to her bridal attire, she paired her outfit with round sunglasses.

During the wedding celebrations, Keerthy turned heads once again with her second bridal look. For this look, she chose a striking red saree, which featured intricate silver embroidery throughout. The vibrant red color, paired with the detailed silver work, gave her a timeless and royal appearance—perfect for the occasion.

The saree was paired beautifully with a matching red blouse, which also showcased the same silver embroidery, tying the whole look together seamlessly. The blouse’s delicate embroidery added an extra touch of sophistication to her wedding look.

Keerthy Suresh accessorized her saree with a stunning diamond necklace with red insets, making her ensemble even more colorful and elegant. She completed her jewelry look with earrings, a maang tikka, and a multi-bangle set, adding just the right amount of sparkle to her overall bridal avatar.

Her makeup was flawless, featuring blush-tinted cheeks and light-brown lipstick, which gave her a soft and natural glow. Her beautiful smoky eyes, highlighted with strokes of kohl and eyeliner, made her eyes the focal point of her look.

The actress styled her hair in a neat bun, creating a beautiful frame for her face. As with her first look, her bun was adorned with fresh flowers, completing the traditional bridal hairstyle.

In a nutshell, if you haven’t already bookmarked her wedding pictures for some serious inspiration, now is the time to do so! The wedding of Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil was a perfect blend of fashion, tradition, and love—everything one could hope for while celebrating the union of two souls and the beginning of a beautiful journey together.

