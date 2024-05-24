Flashback Friday: Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata relives childhood moments of kids Sitara, Gautam; ‘Stop time for me’

Namrata Shirodkar has been away from the silver screen since 2004; however, she never shies away from keeping her fans and well-wishers updated with her life by sharing pictures and videos on her social media.

The former beauty pageant winner often shares adorable pictures of her husband, actor Mahesh Babu, and kids Sitara and Gautam, which serves as no less than a visual delight for her fans.

On a similar note, Namrata took to her official Instagram account to post a special video featuring what seems to be her favorite throwback moments from the time Sitara and Gautam were literally babies.

Namrata Shirodkar shares throwback video featuring Gautam and Sitara

The Pukar actress took to her official Instagram account to share a sweet throwback video featuring herself with her children from perhaps their vacation from Italy on Thursday (May 23). Sharing the video, she wrote, ''Take me back to my little babies... and stop time for me, just this one time (heart emojis)''.

Check her Instagram post below!

What a cute throwback video, right?

Sharing the picture, she wrote ''All Smiles! #HappyInternationalFamilyDay''.

Check her Instagram post here!

Despite maintaining their privacy, both Mahesh and Namrata openly embrace the opportunities to offer glimpses into their family life, which screams nothing but the profound love and affection that they share.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata's love story

For those who do not know, Namrata Shirodkar is married to superstar Mahesh Babu. The duo met for the first time in 2000 at the mahurat of Gopa B's Vamsi, where they were paired opposite each other. Reportedly, it was love at first sight for both actors, but they did not confess their love immediately.

Finally, after dating for some time, the reel and real-life Vamsi couple exchanged wedding vows in 2005 after dating for a while. And a year later, the coupe welcomed their son, Gautham. Later, the Vamsi couple was blessed with their daughter, Sitara, in 2012.

