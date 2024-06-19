From strangers to soulmates: 4 South celebrity couples who redefine love romance and arranged marriages

Who doesn't want a happy-ever-after romance? Several couples in the film industry make us believe in love and are visibly the most romantic bunch. Some met through common friends, some at college, and a few through fate.

Yes, today, in this article, we will be looking at some adorable couples from the South film industry who met through an arranged marriage setup. From total strangers to absolute soulmates. It might sound filmy, but these 4 power couples redefine love, romance, and the idea of arranged marriages.

1. Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi

Everyone who thinks arranged marriages are hard must know about how Jr NTR and his lovely wife went from being strangers to soulmates.

With their romance so evident, it is unbelievable to imagine that the RRR actor and his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, crossed paths through an arranged setup. With family and close friends around, the duo exchanged vows in 2011 in Hyderabad. The wedding was grand, with reports suggesting it cost around Rs 100 crores.

The power couple are parents to two sons. Jr NTR and Lakshmi welcomed their son Abhay Ram on July 22, 2014. Four years later, in 2018, they embraced parenthood for the second time with another son, Bhargav Ram. The loving father often drops loving family pictures on social media for fans and well-wishers.

Jr NTR's love for his lady love is evident through the heartwarming pictures that he shares on social media. Glimpses into their relationship paint a picture of the deep affection and mutual respect that they have toward each other.

The actor has never shied away from acknowledging his wife, Lakshmi, as his unwavering pillar of support, standing by him steadfastly through every twist and turn of life. Their bond exemplifies a companionship built on trust, love, and unwavering commitment, inspiring many with their enduring love story.

2. Karthik Sivakumar and Rajini Shivakumar

Karthik Sivakumar too met his now wife, Rajini through an arranged setup. The duo got married in a private wedding ceremony in 2011 in Coimbatore. Ranjini is a post-graduate in English literature and was even a gold medalist in her department. The couple is now blessed with two children, a daughter and a son.

3. Dulqer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya

Dulquer Salmaan and his wife, Amal Sufiya, are one of the most loved and adored couples in the industry. Despite a considerable fan base, especially girls, he is one woman man. He is a devoted husband to his wife and a loving father to his princess.

Dulquer is so committed to the family that he married early just so he doesn't have any distractions in this showbiz. Yes, did you know he married at the age of 25?

Well, his father, Mammootty, made this decision as he thinks marriage makes one responsible. And DQ agreed and got an arranged marriage to Amal in 2011. The adorable couple are also parents to 5-year-old Mariam.

In an interview, Mammootty revealed why Dulquer Salmaan got married. He said, “Those who consider cinema as a profession take it quite seriously. My life taught me that a married person will be more responsible, so I asked Dulquer if he was ready for marriage. He agreed, and one year later, he made his debut in movies.”

4. Rishab Shetty and Pragathi

Rishab Shetty, who changed the dynamic of the Kannada film industry through Kantara, is a complete family man. The versatile actor-director has always prioritized his family, including his wife Pragathi Shetty and kids Ranvit Shetty and Raadya Shetty, above everything.

His love and affection for his family are visibly evident in pictures often shared by Rishab on his social media. The star wife, too, never shies away from openly embracing opportunities to offer glimpses into their sweet family moments to the fans of the Katha Sangama actor.

But do you know that their families actually arranged Rishab Shetty and Pragathi’s wedding? After the release of his 2016 directorial Kirik Party, the duo officially tied the knot on February 9th, 2017, in the presence of their close friends and family, as well as other friends from the industry. The lovely couple also have two children together.

