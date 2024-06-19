Who is Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law late Sirish Bharadwaj who eloped with his daughter Sreeja Konidela?

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law Sirish Bharadwaj who was married to Sreeja Konidela passed away on June 19, 2024. As per reports, he was admitted to the hospital due to some respiratory issues and later he took his last breath after his health fully deteriorated.

Sreeja and Sirish tied the knot with each other in the year 2007, however, the marriage did not last for long as they separated in the year 2011. Let’s know about who Sirish Bharadwaj was and how things took a turn for Sreeja after marrying against her father's will.

Know about Sirish Bharadwaj and her history with Sreeja Konidela

According to the media, Sirish and Sreeja attended the same college while pursuing their respective degrees. Sreeja was studying Chartered Accountancy, while Sirish was in his final year of engineering. It is reported that the couple had been in a loving relationship for four years during their time in college.

Later, the duo decided to go against the will of their families and eloped with each other. As per early reports, Sreeja and Sirish tied the knot with each other on October 17, 2007, in the presence of media and police as well at Arya Samaj Temple in Secunderabad, Telangana.

But in the year 2011, things took a huge turn for Sreeja as she filed an official complaint against Sirish and his mother as they harassed her for dowry. After a long-term legal battle, Sreeja and Sirish were divorced in the year 2014.

The duo shared a daughter from their marriage named Nivrithi whose custody was handed over to Sreeja after their divorce. Later, Chiranjeevi brought his daughter and granddaughter back home to live with them.

More about Sreeja Konidela and Sirish Bharadwaj

On March 28, 2016, Sreeja tied the knot with her childhood friend Kalyan Dhev in a grand ceremony held in Bengaluru. The duo had a daughter in the year 2018 named Navishka and later got separated in the same year.

On the other hand, Sirish joined politics as a career and got married for the second time to a doctor who was a practitioner in Hyderabad.

