Box Office: Top 4 Fastest Malayalam films ever to cross Rs 50 crores, L2 Empuraan tops

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan has been officially released in theatres. The film is hyped up as a box office monster right from its announcement to its advance booking to its theatrical release with all steps indicating an unimaginable success for the film.

Out of the numerous records broken by the film, L2: Empuraan has taken a record opening of over Rs 50 crores at the box office, touching a huge feat considered for Malayalam film right on its Day 1 only and becoming the fastest film to do so. For the record, take a look at the top 4 Malayalam films who became the fastest to enter the Rs 50 crore club at the box office:

1. L2: Empuraan

Mohanlal’s much awaited political action thriller L2: Empuraan has easily become the most hyped Malayalam film ever. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film released on 27 March 2025. As its record opening with a huge margin, the film collected Rs 50 crore mark on its opening day with its advance booking only.

2. Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life

Before L2: Empuraan, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life was the record holder featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. This survival drama directed by Blessy was released in the year 2024. The film entered the Rs 50 crore club successfully in just 4 days, the fastest film to achieve so during its release period but currently in second position overtaken by another Prithviraj Sukumaran film.

3. Lucifer

Mohanlal starrer action thriller Lucifer is the prequel to the latest release L2: Empuraan. The film was released in 2019 directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and also featured him in the cast but only in a cameo. The film was a much hyped and much loved Malayalam blockbuster which entered the Rs 50 crore club in just 4 days.

4. Kurup

Kurup starring Dulquer Salmaan was a crime thriller film, a much awaited biopic of the criminal from Kerala Sukumara Kurup wanted since 1984 and never caught. This biopic featured Dulquer Salmaan as the criminal Kurup alongside Sobhita Dhulipala and Indrajith Sukumaran among the leading cast. The film marked its entry into the Rs 50 crore club in 5 days of its run along with premiers.

Movie Name Days taken to cross Rs 50 crore L2: Empuraan 1 Day Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life 4 Days Lucifer 4 Days Kurup 5 Days + Premiere

