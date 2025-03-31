NTRNeel: Prasanth Neel directorial to lock its title soon; here’s when FIRST look of Jr NTR starrer will be out

Jr NTR has been riding high on the work front, courtesy of the impeccable lineup of films he has. While the actor is currently busy with his Bollywood debut film War 2, he will shortly afterwards be gearing up for the anticipated actioner NTRNeel, headed by Prasanth Neel.

Well, ever since the project was announced, there has been palpable excitement among fans to get the latest update on the film. And now, according to an information by the assistant director of the upcoming movie, the title and first look of the Jr NTR starrer is likely to be unveiled on May 20, 2025.

For the unversed, the movie is slated for release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal festivities. However, after the recent developments on the film front, it seems the film would not get a solo release since Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, has also locked on the same date.

With this imminent clash, there has been much buzz all over social media and internet, suggesting whether or not there would be any postponement or rescheduling by either of the films.

In other news, the shooting of NTRNeel has already gone on floors and based on an official announcement by the makers, the director has completed shooting a significant portion of the film, glimpses of which were even shared on social media.

However, Jr NTR is yet to join the sets of the movie, and will only do so after his current work commitments are brought to a closure.

It must be noted that the movie is likely to feature the actor in a massy avatar, and the theme of the film has also been selected to emerge as a mass entertainer.

Speaking about the filmmaker Prasanth Neel, after this project with the Devara star, he also has another impending and much-anticipated project in the pipeline, which is the sequel of Prabhas starrer Salaar 2.

Reportedly, shooting for the same will begin after the Jr NTR starrer’s completion.