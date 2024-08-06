After Fahadh Faasil, Shine Tom Chacko talks about being diagnosed with ADHD: 'Outsiders view this as a disorder’

Trigger warning: This article contains references to ADHD.

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is a force to be reckoned with in the regional film industry. The actor is known for his versatility on-screen and has delivered several hits at the box office. In a recent interview, the Thallumala actor opened up about being diagnosed with the neurotic condition of ADHD and shared how he instead finds it one of his core strengths and key abilities.

While speaking to Manorama Online, Shine Tom Chacko discussed at length being diagnosed with ADHD. The 40-year-old star revealed that the key symptom of such a condition includes the patient trying to catch attention and always feeling the need for it. He elucidated, “I have ADHD. I’m an ADHD kid. It’s a diagnosed condition. People with ADHD often seek to catch others’ attention.”

Taking a jibe over his imbibed personality trait due to ADHD, Shine mentioned how it appears that every actor in some degree suffers from the neuro disorder since they do not stay behind closed doors. They instead dress up nicely to catch attention and stay outdoors.

Moving further in the conversation, Shine went on to explain more about his ADHD diagnosis and highlighted that in some people, the disorder is more pronounced, and hence they want to have more attention than others.

The star also revealed that even for other actors like him who suffer from ADHD, their disorder often reflects in their performance since they try to enact more than the character requirements on-screen. He shared, ‘They’ll perform according to the character, seeking more attention from the audience.”

For the uninformed, before Shine Tom Chacko, it was actor Fahad Fasil who had opened up about being diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 41.

Towards the concluding note of his interview, Shine Tom Chacko expressed that he doesn’t find ADHD a troublesome disorder in his life. Instead, he finds it rather beneficial and thus treats it as his best quality. He added, “Only outsiders view this as a disorder. For me, ADHD is my best quality. Some people say ‘a stain is good,’ right? It might not apply to everyone, but for me, ADHD has been very beneficial.”

On the work front, Shine Tom Chacko was last seen in the film, Little Hearts. Moving on, he is set to become a part of a number of films, including Adios Amigo, Bazooka, Devara: Part 1 and others.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

