Ram Charan and Upasana enjoy family day out in London; UNSEEN PIC with their daughter Klin Kaara goes viral

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela were recently enjoying a vacation with their family, including their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, megastar Chiranjeevi, and Surekha, in Paris. The adorable pictures of the mega family had gone viral on social media.

Now, Ram and Upasana are seen rejoicing in some happy family moments with their little bundle of joy, Klin Kaara, and friends in London. Mrs Konidela took to her Instagram stories to repost a lovely picture from their day out in London.

Resharing the picture, Upasana wrote, “Mommy on duty, pardon my appearance (sic)’’ The Rangasthalam actor looked dashing as always in his casual yet stylish look. Ram opted for a blue shirt and paired it with black pants and matching shoes.

He completed his look with a pair of black sunglasses. On the other hand, Upasana looked lovely clad in a blue and white mid-length dress and layered with a white shrug. The star wife completed her look with elegant white Gucci half-shoes.

In the picture, Upasana can be seen holding her little princess in her protective embrace. While Klin Kaara’s face is not revealed, the munchkin looks adorable in her all-pink outfit.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan, who was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, is gearing up for the release of his next film, Game Changer. The upcoming political thriller is directed by S. Shankar and bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Apart from RC, Game Changer will feature Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nasser in important roles. As per reports, Ram Charan plays the double role of father and son in the Shankar directorial.

On the Maghadheera actor’s birthday, a powerpack song featuring Ram and Kiara was released from S Shankar’s directorial. The song was well received by the audience and increased excitement around the film’s release.

Recently, producer Dil Raju revealed that Game Changer will be released during Christmas this year at Dhanush’s Raayan’s pre-release event.

