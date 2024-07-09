Shine Tom Chacko commends Fahadh Faasil for his unique acting style; notes he avoids mimicking Mohanlal or Mammootty

Shine Tom Chacko, widely known for his Malayalam movies like Thallumaala, Love, and many more, was recently seen in an interview praising Fahadh Faasil for his acting skills. In an interview with The New Indian Express, the actor said, “Fahadh has his own acting style which is unique to him.”

He further added, “Fahadh doesn’t try to imitate the acting styles of Mohanlal and Mammootty in his performances. We have had many stars after them, but Fahadh is the only one who truly became a genuine actor.”

Shine Tom Chacko on Fahadh Faasil’s acting skills

Shine Tom Chacko further said that although Fahadh is a great actor, he also has some limitations. The actor explained how Fahadh cannot perform all types of characters like Mohanlal, especially in dance and humor.

The Jigarthanda DoubleX actor added that Fahadh usually tends to stick more with intense and thriller-like films, and humorous movies aren’t easy for him. However, he still manages to perform such roles in his own unique style.

Regarding Shine Tom Chacko’s work front, the actor was last seen playing a key role in the movie Little Hearts, featuring Shane Nigam in the lead role. The romantic comedy starred Mahima Nambiar as the female lead and was a success in theaters.

The actor is next set to appear in the highly anticipated Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva. The film slated to hit the big screens on September 27, 2024, also has Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan playing key roles.

Fahadh Faasil’s Workfront

Fahadh Faasil is all set to reprise his role as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the upcoming sequel movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule starring Allu Arjun. The film directed by Sukumar features the continuation of the 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise and is set to hit the theaters on December 6, 2024.

Furthermore, Fahadh is also playing a key role in the Rajinikanth starrer movie Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, which is set to release in October of this year.

