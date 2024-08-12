Gabbar Singh re-release: Pawan Kalyan’s blockbuster film to once again hit theaters on his 56th birthday

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM is set to celebrate his 56th birthday on September 2, 2024, and one of his iconic movies, Gabbar Singh is once again hitting the big screens on his birthday.

As per recent reports by Filmibeat and 123 Telugu, the 2012 blockbuster film directed by Harish Shankar is re-releasing in theaters on September 2, making it a special moment for all Power Star fans. Additionally, it is also expected that the film will be released on record screens across North America on September 1, 2024 as well.

The film starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan in the lead role features the tale of a police officer who is stationed in a village area where he is set to face some local thugs who want to enter politics. The movie features the policeman’s resistance against the thugs who even rope in his half-brother to their side.

The movie is the official remake of the Salman Khan starrer blockbuster flick Dabangg which has undergone several changes in characterization and screenplay. The action comedy flick featured an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Haasan, Abhimanyu Singh, Ajay, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nagineedu, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Rao Ramesh, Brahmanandam, and many more in key roles.

When released back in the day, the film received raving responses and also became one of the highest-grossers in Telugu cinema. The film also has a sequel called Sardaar Gabbar Singh which was released in 2016 but was met with mixed reviews and failed at the box office.

Coming to Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s cinematic lineups, the actor is set to appear in the highly anticipated action movie, They Call Him OG directed by Sujeeth. The gangster flick features the actor as someone who is set to make a return to the streets of Bombay in search of his rival.

The movie marks Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi’s first collaboration with the Power Star and also has an additional cast of actors like Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sriya Reddy, and more in prominent roles.

The actor-politician is also set to play the lead roles in movies like Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, marking his second movie with director Harish Shankar.

