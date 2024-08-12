Pawan Kalyan and his third wife Anna Lezhneva's love story: From first meeting on film set to becoming life partners

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has always garnered a lot of publicity for his relationships apart from his filmy ventures. Today, after two failed marriages, he is leading a happy family life with her better half, Anna Lezhneva. Professionally, the actor is also doing well in his acting and political career. In this article, we will discuss Pawan Kalyan and his wife’s relationship.

It is safe to say that it was not an easy love story for the two. Pawan and Anna had to withstand all the challenges and difficulties on their way. Ms Anna Lezhneva's relationship with Mr Pawan Kalyan faced immense scrutiny and challenges, considering the Telugu superstar's failed marital history.

He was previously married to 19-year-old Nandini in 1997. After his divorce in 2008, Pawan married actress Renu Desai in 2009.

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva’s relationship and marriage

Pawan Kalyan’s wife, Anna Lezhneva, met her then-future husband on the sets of Teen Maar in 2011. They met while filming and then grew fond of each other. Eventually, Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva started dating and exchanged wedding vows on September 30, 2013. The adorable couple is blessed with a son and daughter, Mark Shankar Pawanovich and Polena Anjana Pawanova.

It is pertinent to mention that it was not the first wedding for Pawan Kalyan. The Ustaad Bhagat Singh actor was married twice before and has two children with ex-wife Renu Desai.

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva’s separation rumors

There were also reports of Anna Lezhneva and Pawan Kalyan's separation when the former model-turned-actress did not attend important family gatherings like Varun Tej's engagement and Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter's cradle ceremony.

Despite rumors of marital discord, Ms Lezhneva has also been actively involved in Pawan Kalyan's public life. In the wake of his election victory, she performed traditional rituals and greeted fans, quelling separation rumors.

Pawan Kalyan with wife Anna at her graduation ceremony

Recently, Anna Lezhneva graduated with a Master of Arts degree from the National University of Singapore. Pawan Kalyan also accompanied his lady love to the graduation ceremony, and an adorable picture of the couple went viral on social media.

Check out the picture below!

The power couple looked adorable, posing with Anna’s degree. The picture reflects the gorgeous lady’s hard work in pursuing her degree and Pawan Kalyan’s pride in his wife.

Pawan Kalyan on the work front

The actor-turned-politician was last seen on the silver screen with Bheemla Nayak, which was released in 2022. It is worth mentioning that the film is a remake of the Malayalam 2020 blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

After Bheemla Nayak’s release, Pawan Kalyan took a sabbatical break to focus on his political career. However, he did return briefly to acting with a special cameo in his nephew Sai Dharam Tej's film, Bro, in 2023.

Next, the actor and now the deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh will be seen in OG, also known as They Call Him OG. The movie is expected to be released this year. The upcoming film

revolves around a vicious criminal named Ojas Gambheera, who returns to Mumbai after ten years to kill a mafia leader called Omi Bhau.

OG also features Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Arjun Das in crucial roles. Pawan will also be in a period drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1-Sword vs. Spirit. The fantasy action movie takes place in the Mughal Empire in the 17th century, and the actor plays an outlaw.

Moreover, he has also joined the Harish Shankar-directed movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film also stars Sakshi Vaidya and Sreeleela in crucial roles. Pawan will portray the role of a police officer in Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

