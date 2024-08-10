Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: Nani-led action film's trailer to drop on THIS date, actor announces with compelling message

The Telugu-language vigilante movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, starring Nani, is slated to hit the big screens on August 29, 2024. As the release date is inching closer, the makers of the film have also announced that the film’s trailer will be released soon.

Taking to his own official social media handle, Nani unveiled a promo for the trailer announcement, which marks its unveiling on August 13, 2024.

Talking about the upcoming film, actor SJ Suryah, who plays the main antagonist in the movie, revealed details about the film. In an interview, the actor said that Nani’s character, Surya, has been suffering from anger issues since childhood.

In order to help him manage his emotions, his mother devises a plan and asks him to control his anger from Sunday to Friday and vent everything out on Saturday. The actor also added that the reason they chose Saturday for it will only be said in the film.

Earlier, the makers had even unveiled a glimpse of the movie for SJ Suryah’s birthday. The highly engaging clip called “Not A Teaser” saw a fraction of the intense action set to occur between both the leading characters in the movie.

The upcoming film starring Nani and SJ Suryah in the lead roles also has Priyanka Arul Mohan playing his love interest. The film, directed by Ante Sundaraniki fame Vivek Athreya, also has actors Aditi Balan, Sai Kumar, Abhirami, Ajay, Murali Sharma, and Subhalekha Sudhakar in prominent roles.

The movie is musically crafted by Jakes Bejoy, marking his maiden collaboration with Nani in a film. Coming to the Natural Star’s work front, hw last seen in the 2023 film Hi Nanna, directed by debutant Shouryuv.

The romantic drama features the story of a single father who is a successful photographer and his life with his daughter, Mahi, who suffers from a pulmonary disease. The movie featured Mrunal Thakur as the female lead, with actors Nassar, Jayaram, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Angad Bedi, and many more playing key roles.

Moreover, Nani is also set to join hands with director Srikanth Odela once again for the tentatively tilted Nani 33.

