Gaganachari OTT Release: When and where to watch Gokul Suresh and Anarkali Marikar’s Malayalam dystopian sci-fi comedy online

The Malayalam language sci-fi comedy film Gaganachari is making its debut online after having a limited release back on June 21, 2024. The movie directed by Arun Chandu features Gokul Suresh and Anarkali Marikar in leading roles.

Now, the film has been silently released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and is able to be streamed from October 26, 2024. The notification of the same was made by Arun Chandu via his Instagram handle.

Check out the official notification of Gaganachari’s OTT release:

The Malayalam language sci-fi comedy movie Gaganachari is made in a mockumentary format. The film, which is a dystopian tale, takes place in the year 2043 in Kerala, where the lives of people have significantly changed.

However, things take an interesting turn when three problematic bachelors inhabit an extraterrestrial female fugitive alien with them in their apartment. The rest of the movie follows what happens in their lives and what happens to the alien. The film also dives into the themes of love and superstition prevalent in the future, which is expected to have been made on some brilliant dialogue and making.

Aside from Gokul and Anarkali, the movie also has actors like Aju Varghese, actor and Kerala state minister K. B. Ganesh Kumar in lead roles.

The movie was well-received with positive responses and is set to be expanded into the cinematic universe. The makers had already announced that a feature film would follow Maniyan Chittappan, played by actor and Union minister Suresh Gopi in the lead. The first look of the same was unveiled by the makers, which depicted the actor as a mad scientist.

Advertisement

See the first look for Maniyan Chittappan here:

In an earlier interview with The Cue, the film’s director had revealed that they initially wrote the script for the movie Maniyan Chittappan. However, the scale of the movie required it to have a larger budget and also needed a star as it’s lead, which is why they went ahead with Gaganachari as an experimental trial project.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 8 Third-week elimination: Will Dharsha Gupta be evicted from Vijay Sethupathi's show?