Bigg Boss Tamil 8 Third-week elimination: Will Dharsha Gupta be evicted from Vijay Sethupathi's show?

Superstar Vijay Sethupathi-led reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 has become the talk of the town since its first episode. The reality show began on October 6 with 18 contestants from different fields of the entertainment industry. As Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 progresses towards the end of its third week, people are waiting to know who will be evicted this week.

After its latest episode on October 24, Pavitra Janani was declared safe from the nominations. Following this, the list of nominated contestants was narrowed down to seven — Muthukamaran, Soundariya Nanjundan, Arun Prasath, Sathya, Anshitha Akbarsha, Dharsha Gupta, and Jacqueline.

As per a report in Oneindia, an online poll was conducted to predict which contestant will be evicted this week. According to the results, Muthukamaran emerged as the audience's favorite with 27.4%. He was followed by Soundariya Nanjundan (22.28%). On the other hand, while Arun received 11.03%, Sathya gained 9.3%. The report further states that Dharsha Gupta and Jacqueline were at the bottom with 7.55% and 7.47%, respectively.

If this trend continues, Jacqueline is most likely to be evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 this week. However, reports suggest that Dharsha Gupta has been evicted from the popular Vijay Sethupathi-led show. It is pertinent to mention that there has been no official confirmation on the same. It is also worth noting that the ongoing season of the controversial show has seen two evictions so far — Ravindar Chandrasekaran (aka 'Fatman') and Arnav, who left the Bigg Boss house in the first two weeks.

Meanwhile, if Times Now News is to be believed, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 might soon see five wildcard entries. In the current season, contestants have been divided into groups of 9 men and 9 women for a thrilling 'Men vs Women' theme.

Who do you think will leave the reality show in the third week? Don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments!