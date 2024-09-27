Top 5 Malayalam Comedy Horror Movies: Romancham, Adi Kapyare Kootamani, Pretham, and more that perfectly blend laughter and fear

Malayalam cinema has something to offer everyone, from high-octane action thrillers to feel-good family dramas. Moviegoers appreciate the unique stories, engaging screenplays, clever dialogues, and brilliant performances by the actors. Amidst this, there has been a significant increase in the popularity of Malayalam horror comedy movies. Are you a fan of horror comedies? We must admire your excellent taste in film genres. In this vein, Pinkvilla has curated a list of the best Malayalam comedy horror movies.

Top 5 Malayalam Comedy Horror movies to watch this weekend

1. Romancham (2024)

Helmed by Jithu Madhavan in his directorial debut, Romancham is based on a real-life incident faced by the director and his friends during their college days. The movie revolves around a game of Ouija board that goes hilariously wrong when seven bachelors unexpectedly invite a spirit and try to make the best out of the situation. Romancham features an outstanding cast of actors, including Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, Siju Sunny, Abin Bino, Anantharaman Ajay, and Afsal P.H. in central characters.

The 2023 released film has to be one of the best Malayalam horror movies. Romancham was an instant blockbuster at the box office and went on to become the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film of that year.

2. Kinavalli (2018)

The next on the list of best Malayalam horror comedies is Kinavalli. The plot revolves around the central character, Vivek, who is celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife Ann. Vivek’s wife decides to invite four of his friends to surprise him. However, the couple’s celebration is short-lived as they start experiencing paranormal activities around them.

The movie was directed by Sugeeth and written by Syam Seethal and Vishnu Ramachandran. Kinavalli features Ajmal Zayn, Vijay Johny, Surabhi Santosh, Hareesh Kanaran, and Krrish S. Kumar, among others.

3. Adi Kapyare Kootamani (2015)

Adi Kapyare Kootamani has to be one of the best underrated Malayalam horror comedy movies. The 2015 film is directed by John Varghese and features Dhyan Sreenivasan, Namitha Pramod, Mukesh, Aju Varghese, Neeraj Madhav, Vineeth Mohan, and Bijukuttan.

Adi Kapyare Kootamani explores the tale of Lakshmi, who offers a college student named Bhanuprasad a large sum of money to take her in and out of his hostel unnoticed. However, things take a turn when she gets trapped in the building due to an unexpected turn of events. What happens after that? Does Bhanu succeed in rescuing Lakshmi or gets trapped himself?

4. Kunjamminis Hospital (2023)

Next, we have Kunjamminis Hospital, a 2023 released Malayalam movie that perfectly blends horror, comedy, and fantasy. The movie explores the story of a group of local characters who explore the afterlife and connect their stories to bring justice to their journey. Kunjamminis Hospital stars Prakash Raj, Nyla Usha, and Indrajith Sukumaran. The Malayalam horror comedy is directed by Sanal Devan and written by Abhayakumar K. and Anil Kurian.

5. Pretham (2016)

Imagine three friends leaving their jobs and opening a beachside resort. However, their life gets upside down when they begin to see it plagued by paranormal entities. The plot of Pretham revolves around the same situation. Soon enough, the three friends enlist a psychic to help them solve the mystery and get their hotel back. What happens after that is what the rest of the plot looks like. The film was a commercial success and in 2018, a sequel, Pretham 2, was also released. Pretham stars Govind Padmasoorya, Aju Varghese, Shruti Ramachandran, Sharaf U Dheen, and Pearle Maaney.

So what are you waiting for? Grab your favorite snacks to on and pick your favorite Malayalam horror comedy movie and get on your weekend mood. Don’t forget to tell us how you like the films in the comments.

