Top 7 Malayalam Psycho Thriller Movies on OTT: From Mohanlal’s Manichithrathazhu to Mammootty’s Rorschach

The world of Malayalam cinema has continuously strived to bring forth some of the most nail-biting thriller movies, which has kept the audiences glued to the silver screen for hours. The raw emotions, gory visuals and an endless chase for the crux of the truth has been received with much interest over the years.

However, amid all other thriller genres, it is the malayalam psycho thriller movies that has earned a special place amidst the cinema lovers. So here, we will take a look at the 7 best Malayalam psycho thriller movies that are easily available for viewing on the OTT platforms.

Top 7 Malayalam psycho thriller movies on OTT

Manichithrathazhu

Cast: Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Shobana, Sridhar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Ratings: 8.7/10 (IMDb)

Released back in the year 1993, Manichithrathazhu still continues to dominate as the evergreen psycho Malayalam movie. With some of the most ensemble cast, the film was declared a box-office hit. Directed by Fazil, the story is said to be inspired from a real-life tragedy that happened in a family living in the central Travancore-Channar back in the 19th century.

Ee Thanutha Veluppan Kalathu

Cast: Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Sumalatha, Chithra

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Ratings: 7.5/10 (IMDb)

Another classic film helmed by none other than Mammootty, Ee Thanutha Veluppan Kalathu was released in the year 1990. The psychological thriller movie is written by Padmarajan and directed by Joshiy. The plot revolves around a mysterious murder spree, and it is the protagonist who is left to unearth the bone-chilling mystery.

Memories

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, S.P Sreekumar, Meghana Raj, Miya

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Ratings: 8/10 (IMDb)

Memories got released theatrically back in 2013, and ever since, it has continued to remain one of best Malayalam psycho thriller movies. Due to its precise storyboard, excellent cast and gruesome plot, the film is often hailed as a cult favorite of the fans even today. While it was remade in Tamil with the name Aarathu Sinam, its climax is inspired from the Hollywood movie Kiss The Girls.

Drishyam

Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Ratings: 8.3/10 (IMDb)

Well agree or not, Drishyam is one such name which immediately comes to everyone’s minds when speaking about Malayalam thrillers. Released in 2013, the film has been written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. Considering its massive success, a sequel to the film by the name of Drishyam 2 was released in 2021. Moreover, the film was even remade in Hindi, and was helmed by Ajay Devgn.

7th Day

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Vinay Forrt, Janani Iyer, Shobha Menon

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Ratings: 6.9/10 (IMDb)

7th Day was released in 2014 and is surely one of the best Malayalam psycho thriller movies of all time. It is directed by Syamdhar and was declared hugely successful at the box-office. Prithviraj Sukumaran enacts the role of an IPS officer, who unearths the truth behind a highly unnatural case.

Mumbai Police

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya, Rahman, Aparna Nair, Mukundan

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Ratings: 7.9/10 (IMDb)

Released in 2013, Mumbai Police falls under the neo-noir Malayalam psycho thriller movies. Directed by Rosshan Andrews, the film received praises for continuing with the spine-chilling mystery till the very end. Viewers have acknowledged the film’s finesse to blend suspense, mystery and emotions exceptionally.

Rorschach

Cast: Mammootty, Asif Ali, Bindu Panicker, Jagadeesh, Grace Antony

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Ratings: 6.9/10 (IMDb)

Rorschach, released in 2022, continues to remain one of the most binge-watched psycho malayalam movies. Mammootty not only acted in the film, but also happened to be both the director and writer for it as well. Viewers found the edge of the seat entertainer dark and interesting in its appeal.

Well, do let us know in the comments section below, your favorite pick from these best Malayalam psycho thriller movies!

