WATCH: Ram Charan's Game Changer aims for Christmas release, confirms producer Dil Raju

Ram Charan and director S Shankar's upcoming film, Game Changer, is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Moviegoers have been eagerly waiting for this one film since it was announced.

In the latest update, producer Dil Raju announced Game Changer will be released during Christmas at Raayan’s event. Yes, you read that right. The exciting announcement was made at the mega pre-release event of Dhanush’s Raayan in Hyderabad on July 21.

Ram Charan’s Game Changer to have a Christmas release

Ram Charan and renowned director S Shankar's upcoming film, Game Changer, is gearing up for its theatrical release during Christmas. The news was confirmed by producer Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations at the pre-release event of Dhanush's Raayan in Hyderabad on July 21.

Earlier, as per reports, the film was supposed to be released in theatres during Dussehra. However, due to a short delay in production, the film has now been postponed to December.

Dil Raju, who was one of the guests at the pre-release event of Raayan, while addressing the gathering, said, "Game Changer? Let's meet during Christmas.” He said this after the audience present at the venue started shouting the film’s name, showing their excitement for the film.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan wrapped up the shooting for the film recently. He informed his fans about the development by sharing pictures on social media.

More about Game Changer

The Ram Charan starrer Game Changer is a political thriller, directed by S Shankar. The film features actors like Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, and Samuthirakani in key roles.

The makers of Game Changer dropped its first single, Jaragandi, on the RRR actor’s birthday, on March 27 this year.

The track featured Kiara Advani and Ram Charan, and the duo took social media by storm with this foot-tapping number. Moreover, the movie’s musical tracks and scores were composed by S Thaman.

The official title of Game Changer was unveiled in March 2023. With a reported budget of Rs. 200 crore, the political thriller promises high production value and high-action-packed sequences.

