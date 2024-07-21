Ram Charan pens heartfelt birthday message for wife Upasana Konidela; says, ‘Happy birthday kaara mummy’

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, celebrated her 35th birthday on July 20. Throughout the day, fans, close associates, and family members showered her with love and blessings on social media.

Despite the festive celebrations, something seemed to be missing from the entrepreneur’s delightful day. Finally, the long-awaited moment arrived on Instagram as the Telugu superstar took to his social media handle to extend his heartfelt birthday wishes to Upasana.

The Rangasthalam actor shared a heart-to-heart moment to celebrate the special occasion. Along with a never-before-seen selfie with his wife, the actor included a romantic caption.

Ram Charan makes Upasana’s big day extra special

Dropping the image on social media, Charan wrote, “Happy birthday kaara mummy!!” with a few love emojis in the caption.

Upasana appeared thrilled by the much-awaited post and responded with, “Thank you Mr. C.” She also complimented the superstar’s selfie skills, adding, “Ur selfie skills are (ok hand and smiling face with hearts emoticon).”

Check out Ram Charan’s sweet gesture below:

Fans appreciating Charan’s candid gesture

Fans adored the RRR star’s heartfelt gesture in wishing his wife and left numerous comments. Some praised the caption where Ram Charan affectionately referred to Upasana as “Kaara mummy,” while another directly complimented Charan with, “Em Caption Anna,” followed by a few clapping and love emojis.

A user expressed his love and gratitude by referring to the power couple as the “Mega Couple.” Meanwhile, others wished the entrepreneur with messages like, “Happiest B'day @upasanakaminenikonidela mam.”

More about Upasana’s birthday

Previously, Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and actress Lavanya Tripathi took to their Instagram handles to extend birthday wishes to the entrepreneur.

Namrata dropped her favorite moment with Upasana and jotted a heart-melting caption on it, saying “Happy Happy birthday @upasanakaminenikonidela… Lots of love, happiness, and good health!” followed by a few emoticons.

Check out Namrata Shirodkar’s wish below:

Meanwhile, the Miss Perfect actress Lavanya shared some throwback snapshots of Upasana with the caption, “Wishing you a very happy birthday, upsi! @upasanakaminenikonidela.” Upasana reshared the Instagram story with a big hugs GIF.

See Lavanya Tripathi’s birthday wish:

Ram Charan on the professional front

Up next, the Telugu superstar is all set for the mega release of S Shankar's political thriller Game Changer. Alongside Charan, the film features an ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Nassar, Srikanth, and others.

