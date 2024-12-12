Game Changer runtime: Is Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's movie as long as Pushpa 2? Find out

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer is set to release on January 10, 2025. As the release date approaches, the movie's runtime has also been revealed.

According to industry insider Manobala Vijayabalan, the Shankar-directed film is expected to be 162 minutes long, or 2 hours and 42 minutes. In comparison, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has a runtime of 3 hours and 15 minutes.

The highly anticipated Game Changer has been the subject of much discussion, with expectations soaring as Ram Charan collaborates with veteran director Shankar. The political action drama features Charan as an IAS officer determined to cleanse the corrupt political system of his society.

The teaser of Game Changer was released a couple of weeks ago, offering a glimpse of what's in store for the highly anticipated movie. It showcased Ram Charan in multiple looks, hinting at the possibility of him playing dual roles.

The film also marks the reunion of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, who previously starred together in Vinaya Vidheya Rama. This will be Advani's third Telugu cinematic venture.

Ahead of the release, the makers of Game Changer have already dropped three singles from the movie. The most recent release was a romantic duet featuring Ram and Kiara in a melodious setting. However, the song received mixed reviews, with some criticizing the lyrical video.

Advertisement

See the Game Changer single here:

Ram Charan has also started work on his next project, tentatively titled RC16. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports drama is set in a village backdrop. Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead, while Shiva Rajkumar has an important role. The film will feature music by AR Rahman.

Additionally, Ram Charan will reunite with Pushpa director Sukumar for his 17th movie, tentatively called RC17.

ALSO READ: What is the story of Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie Spirit? Here’s what we know